Classic MotoGP Ducati up for sale with six-figure price tag

Dig deep and spend big on this iconic machine

Ducati
Ducati

A classic MotoGP Ducati is set for auction.

The bike is going under the hammer with Sotheby’s in New York and has a guide price of $400,000 to $800,000.

The Ducati GP6 was once Loris Capirossi’s.

Capirossi claimed pole position and won the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi on this bike in 2007. It was his final race-winning machine.

This bike is one of just four ‘990’ GP Ducatis from across the four seasons it raced.

It was collected directly from the Ducati factory in 2007 and still has the season-finale Valencia scrutineer label intact.

At the end of 2007, Casey Stoner won the MotoGP title for Ducati.

As such, this bike was a step on that journey for the Italian manufacturer.

It represents a machine from before Ducati’s currently dominant Desmosedici era.

And if your pockets are deep enough, the bike could come home with you…

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

