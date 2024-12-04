Marc Marquez mentions "difficult moments" of "relationship with Italian fans"

Having helped thaw his frosty relationship with Italian fans by taking Gresini to three victories in MotoGP last season, Marc Marquez is confident of a ‘good relationship’ as a factory Ducati rider in 2025.

A former arch-rival of Italian legend Valentino Rossi, the Mugello and Misano rounds have often been hostile territory for Marquez, who has faced frequent booing.

But the home fans' loyalties became conflicted in 2024, with Marquez leaving Repsol Honda to race for an Italian manufacturer (Ducati) and team (Gresini).

Some boos were still heard on the podium when Marquez gave Gresini a dream home victory at Misano this season.

But future Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia made clear he didn’t want any MotoGP rider to face such jeers while Marquez predicts his relationship with the Italian fans will improve further in 2025.

"For me this year nothing changes,” Motorsport.com quotes Marquez as saying during Tuesday night's 'Campioni in Festa' celebration in Bologna.

“I always try to work hard, I won a race in Misano with the Gresini team. Let's see if this year I can get a good result at Mugello in front of the Italian fans.

“In the end the relationship with the Italian fans has had difficult moments, but each time it gets better.

“I have always tried to be a professional and I have always done my part. I raced for an Italian team, Gresini, which gave me back my confidence.

“I race for an Italian manufacturer, I am sure that there will be a good relationship.”

Reflecting on the difference between fighting with the likes of Rossi, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo earlier in his career and the current crop of MotoGP stars, Marquez replied:

"That the guys I race with now are friendlier! It seems like yesterday when I arrived here, at 20, as a young inexperienced, while now I am one of the most experienced.

“I really like this. Everyone has their own career and their own story, but all the young guys arrive in MotoGP with great determination and we work to be ready to fight with them, who are very strong.”

Marquez will be 32 on February 17, a few weeks before pre-season testing begins at Sepang.