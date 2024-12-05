Solidarity MotoGP finale named ‘best GP’ of 2024

The Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, which stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Valencia, has been voted ‘best GP’ by the MotoGP teams’ association (IRTA).

With the devastating floods striking Valencia during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, the Barcelona track - which hosted the Catalunya round in May - had just ten days to organise the new season finale and post-race test.

The event went on to see Jorge Martin make history as the first satellite rider to win the ‘MotoGP’ title.

"We are very proud of how the sport came together in Barcelona,” said IRTA president Herve Poncharal.

“The impressive impact of the Solidarity GP racing for Valencia is something we all contributed to, and the incredible effort to stage an event in such a short time makes it even more unique.

“For that alone it would be a lead candidate for Best GP, but it was also an event that truly reached the level in every other way.

"Sporting history was made with the first Independent Team rider to win the MotoGP crown, all available capacity was sold out, everything in the paddock was organised and supplied like we had begun planning the event months before.

“All we can say is thank you to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and their staff who made it happen, thank you to everyone in the sport who worked together so well, and thank you to the fans who came to the season finale to see history made, and in doing so, made such a valuable contribution to our collective efforts to support Valencia in their time of need."

62,123 fans attended the Sunday season finale, when Martin was crowned, with a weekend total of 134,848.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added: "The Solidarity GP was one of the biggest feats in the modern history of our sport.

“We want to thank everyone who made it possible and congratulate the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on receiving this award. It’s testament to everything we worked on together behind the scenes to create an incredible spectacle, a fantastic atmosphere and an extraordinary positive impact. That is the DNA of MotoGP.

"Finally, we want to thank the fans for making it a sold-out event. We couldn’t have dreamed of that when we first announced this Grand Prix, but when ticket sales opened we realised it was going to be even more special than we thought. Thank you for your passion for this sport, and for being a huge part of everything we’ve achieved together racing for Valencia."