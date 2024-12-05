‘Short circuit’ caused Miguel Oliveira's Mandalika highside

“There was a short circuit in the bike [ECU] control unit."

Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira has revealed that a ‘short circuit’ caused the traction control failure that left him with a broken wrist in Friday practice for September's Indonesian MotoGP.

The injury required surgery and meant Oliveira missed the following five rounds, returning for a Trackhouse Aprilia farewell at the Barcelona finale.

“The crash was bad luck,” Oliveira said during a media event for sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0.

“There was a short circuit in the bike [ECU] control unit. That made me lose all the [traction] control systems and I ended up crashing over the handlebars.

“When you crash like that, injuries are a matter of luck. It's a very tricky kind of crash. It can be unlucky If you hit the handlebars or land too hard on the tarmac.

“However, I was back home quickly, had the surgery and everything went well. Now I'm fully recovered.”

Having also been injured at the start and finish of 2023, the five-time KTM MotoGP race winner never got to complete an uninterrupted campaign on the Aprilia.

“It's been two years in which I've been struggling a lot, both technical and physical sides,” he said. “We never ended up achieving what we had set ourselves as a goal.

“It's been a difficult two years in my MotoGP career, but I think this, in the end, will make me a stronger and more complete rider.

“I've been able to adapt to a bike that was very different to what I was used to and I've also been taking steps forward in my riding style, so I think it's something that will be good for me in the future.”

The 29-year-old now joins the new Pramac Yamaha project for 2025, making his M1 debut at November's Barcelona test.

“It was a very nice day,” said Oliveira, who set the 17th fastest lap time. “Actually, it was more a day of arriving and getting to know the bike and the team very quickly, because we didn't really have time to sit down and work a lot.

“Firstly, because the team was coming from a world championship celebration, and secondly, because they were getting new bikes. We had a lot of help from Yamaha throughout the day to make the transition from one bike to another.

“Technically, we couldn't go too deep because it was all new, but I had a lot of fun.

“It was clear that the bike needs to improve, but I really felt good and that left me very happy and motivated for next test. We are all looking forward to the next one.”

Due to its D concession ranking, Oliveira and the other Yamaha race riders will be eligible to take part in the Sepang Shakedown test, before February’s Official test.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

'Short circuit' caused Miguel Oliveira's Mandalika highside
