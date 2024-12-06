Muddy Pedro Acosta and ex-MotoGP riders find time to race in endurance event

Pedro Acosta led a host of ex-MotoGP riders in a famous endurance race on tricky terrain this week.

Acosta got involved in Enduroc 2024 in Spain, a gruelling two-wheel event which closes the Spanish racing calendar.

He was not the only MotoGP or World Superbike Championship affiliated rider to take part and be caked in mud by the end.

Remy Gardner, Carlos Checa and David Checa also battled away among the hundreds of entrants.

David Checa was the highest-placed of these rider, finishing 16th.

Gardner was 23rd and Carlos Checha was 33rd.

Acosta had to make do with a 68th-placed finish.

“Incredible experience, thankyou,” Acosta reacted.

The Enduroc consists of a 40km course which requires rider to lap twice, depending upon the category.

Josep Garcia, a specialist in the discipline, dominated the Enduroc 2024.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

