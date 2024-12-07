Rumour whispered that rival brand trying to tempt Pedro Acosta amid KTM worry

Rivals circle to ponder Pedro Acosta's long-term future

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta could reportedly be targeted by a rival manufacturer due to the concerns over KTM.

A financial crisis is engulfing KTM with debts of €3 billion mooted. They have entered self-administration to tackle these urgent money fears.

Although they insist their racing programme will not be impacted, a knock-on effect could be what happens to their biggest star.

Acosta took MotoGP by storm this year in his rookie campaign and was swiftly promoted from Tech3 to the factory team for 2025.

But Ducati are now circling with a keen eye on Acosta’s long-term future, GPOne report.

Acosta’s contract runs until the end of 2026 but with concerns over KTM’s finances, their rivals could attempt to pick him off.

His manager is Albert Valera who notably also looks after Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro.

However, Ducati have already experienced how trying to stock too many elite riders is not feasible.

Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi have exited the manufacturer ahead of next season due to the decision to pick Marc Marquez for the factory team.

Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia are expected to lock down the doors to the factory garage for the next two years which would prevent Acosta’s entry.

VR46 and Gresini remain the other two Ducati satellite projects, with one factory bike (in 2025 it will be Fabio di Giannantonio’s) between them.

But there is time for the pack to be shuffled again in the coming year, during which Ducati will seemingly keep an eye on the brilliant Acosta.

He finished sixth this season in the MotoGP standings.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

