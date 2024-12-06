I matched Valentino Rossi’s record - now I must match arguably his greatest feat

A remarkable Valentino Rossi feat will be targeted in 2025

One mightily impressive Valentino Rossi record has been matched, and another could also be tied soon.

Jorge Martin is the MotoGP rider with history in the palm of his hands.

This year, with Pramac Ducati, Martin became the first rider from an independent team to win the MotoGP championship since Rossi 23 years ago.

Rossi accomplished the feat with Nastro Azzuro Honda team, riding a factory-spec NSR500, in the final year of the 500cc era.

Martin can match another epic record if, as the MotoGP champion, he wins the first race of his title defence on a different manufacturer’s bike. He is swapping Ducati for Aprilia in 2025.

Rossi famously moved from Honda to the unfancied Yamaha then stunned everybody by winning in South Africa, the first race of 2004.

"I think it's a very big challenge. It will be very difficult,” Martin was quoted by Motorsport about winning his first race on the Aprilia.

“It's not easy to go from a super winning project to one that isn't right now.

“But I have a lot of confidence and I think this new project gives me more motivation.

“I would have had a great time in Ducati, I even won a title.

“But this new project gives me even more motivation to try to be someone in the world of motorcycling."

Asked if he believed he could win at the start of 2025 on the Aprilia, Martin answered: "Yes, of course. As Gigi Dall'Igna said, if you start a season without thinking you can win, then it's better that you stay at home.

“From the beginning of the season I think I can do it.”

Martin expanded on his goals for next year when he will be the reigning MotoGP champion.

"I don't know, we'll see. At the beginning we will certainly have to build, learn,” he admitted.

“We have to improve every day and then who knows what we can do. If we start very well we can do great things.

“If we start less well there will be more to do, we will see. But I believe that the potential is very high."

Martin will have Marco Bezzecchi as his new teammate, two riders learning the factory Aprilia.

Still undecided on whether to run the #1 plate, all eyes will be on Martin regardless.

"Being champion is beautiful,” he said.

“I haven't had the opportunity to go home even one day, so many things have happened and I'm tired.

“I thank life for this opportunity, I am privileged, it is a privilege to be in this position.

“Slowly I am realizing what happened. I have to thank my family, the team, everyone involved in what happened."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

