Marc Marquez: “I started to understand” why Ducati win everything

Marc Marquez gained his first insight into Ducati’s true dominance at the postseason test, he says.

Marquez will swap Gresini’s year-old bike for the factory-spec version in Ducati’s official team next season.

He got a first taste of wearing red and being surrounded by many more engineers at the one-day test following the season-finale, when he tried the GP25 for the first time.

"The first day with the factory team is always shocking, because there are so many new people to meet on the first day of work,” Marquez was quoted by Motorsport.

“But above all I liked the method so much. In competitions it is done like this: action, reaction, action reaction. And that's what I saw in Ducati.

“I started to understand why they came to win everything. I fought against them for years and they made an incredible bike.

“Gigi Dall’Igna is in charge, but there are a lot of people behind who work and as a team it's wonderful."

Marquez was given a tour of Borgo Panigale this week, his first time as a factory Ducati rider at the team’s HQ.

"I was already there last year, because this year I had great support from Ducati,” he noted.

“I was in Ducati to prepare well for 2025, to understand the method to understand what I will find on the race weekend.”

Marquez will find Pecco Bagnaia inside the factory garage as his teammate for next season.

He has traditionally crushed all of his teammates but, in Bagnaia, will find a very different proposition to ever before.

They are each equipped with identical machinery - the best bike in MotoGP - and will each want the championship for themselves, knowing that new champion Jorge Martin must adapt to the Aprilia.

"I arrive in a garage that has won a lot in recent years and I arrive with a clear reference inside, which is Pecco, who won two titles and fought for the third until the end,” Marquez admitted.

“The quality on my part is there, but I have to adapt quickly to this new team.

“If Pecco doesn't win, I'll win. If I don't win, Pecco wins. That's the team's goal.

"In the end, that's what Ducati is looking for. Either one rider wins, or the other wins.

“In the end it is important to bring the title home. Logically, as I have already said, the first reference inside the Ducati garage is Pecco, because he has been here for several years and has won a lot.

“We will try to give 100%, I will have to get used to the new working method of the factory team and we will try to give 100%".

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

