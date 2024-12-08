Francesco Bagnaia pinpoints one clear improvement needed for 2025

Ex-MotoGP champion admits key area that went wrong

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia has pointed out where he must improve next season to regain the MotoGP championship.

Bagnaia failed to retain his title when, on the final day, he was thwarted by Jorge Martin.

But the two-time champion Bagnaia knows where he went wrong and vowed to fix the issue in 2025.

"That in certain situations I have always tried to win, see Malaysia, Misano, Silverstone, that I crashed not being satisfied with finishing behind,” he told Motorsport.

“It is not in my nature in any case to be satisfied and I always try to get as far as possible, as I believe everything.

“But sometimes pulling back a little changes the situation and this year one less would have been enough to change the final result.

“But you always have to slam your face a bit.”

Bagnaia admits Verstappen regret

Bagnaia has admitted he rued losing out on the MotoGP championship after seeing Max Verstappen retain his F1 title.

Verstappen has racked up four F1 drivers’ titles consecutively but Bagnaia could only manage two before conceding dominance to Martin.

Bagnaia admitted to watching Verstappen: "I just thought about the fact that I could also be a four-time world champion and it brought me back to defeat a bit.

“But I'm living it a bit like an opportunity: I know we lost, but I know we lost it and this already makes the difference.”

He added about his big defeat: "In the end we saw clearly that you can always learn from many things. Winning is not the most important thing in the end.

“We achieved a lot and every time we finished the race we were always in the top three, excluding Austin, and this is a great result.

“Falling or in any case having had various misfortunes as there have been have certainly not helped.

“But in certain situations losing serves as a lesson and we know perfectly well what to do not to make mistakes again.

“In recent weeks the most difficult moment was when I saw Verstappen win the title, because it was the fourth.

“It was a bit of a difficult moment there, but there is nothing to complain about, because it was a fantastic day, of which we must be proud.

“I am very happy about my team and Ducati in general. Losing in certain situations also helps for other things: for example, if I had won the title, you wouldn't have seen the sportsmanship that Ducati has always had, which has been recriminated in recent years.

“For better or for worse, you must always see the good."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

