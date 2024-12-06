‘MotoGP should consider double win, fastest lap bonus points’

Is it time to shake up the MotoGP scoring system?

Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP

“This is a scoring system that has been there forever” Francesco Bagnaia is reported as saying during Ducati’s 'Campioni in Festa' celebration in Bologna on Tuesday night.

The current MotoGP scoring system has been in place for a long time, since 1993, or four years before Bagnaia was born.

But the addition of Sprint races from 2023, adding an extra 12 points per weekend on top of the usual 25 for a grand prix win, means Bagnaia feels the points system could now benefit from some ‘bonus’ tweaks.

“This is a scoring system that has been there forever, since before the Sprint races arrived, which changed a lot the system in which to get points in a race weekend,” GPone.com quotes Bagnaia as saying.

“With the introduction of this [Sprint] race, I think we should consider the idea of incorporating bonuses for those who win both races [per weekend], or maybe the fastest lap… something to reward those who are faster.”

Bagnaia lost out to Jorge Martin by ten points in this year’s MotoGP title fight.

The Pramac rider out-scored Bagnaia significantly on Saturdays, although the Italian was still the second-highest Sprint scorer of the season and matched Martin with seven Sprint wins.

Bagnaia emphasised that the current system is 'balanced' and that he had benefitted by staying in the title hunt despite eight non-scores (five in Sprints, three in GPs).

However, he feels ‘something more’ should be considered.

“[MotoGP] has always been a championship that has rewarded consistency and the scoring system that is in place today has [also] allowed me to fight for eight zeros [non-scores], so it’s balanced,” he said.

“However, in my opinion, the Sprint influences on several fronts, not just the show, so perhaps something more should perhaps be considered.”

Counting only Sunday grand prix races, Bagnaia - who won 11 GPs this season compared with three for Martin - outscored the Spaniard by 370 points to 337 this year.

2024 MotoGP standings in Sprint points ranking
No.NameBikeSprint pointsTotal points
1Jorge MartinDucati171508
2Francesco BagnaiaDucati128498
3Marc MarquezDucati122392
4Enea BastianiniDucati122386
5Pedro AcostaKTM64215
6Franco MorbidelliDucati57173
7Maverick VinalesAprilia55190
8Aleix EspargaroAprilia54163
9Brad BinderKTM44217
10Alex MarquezDucati37173
11Jack MillerKTM2787
12Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati26165
13Fabio QuartararoYamaha20113
14Marco BezzecchiDucati16153
15Miguel OliveiraAprilia1675
16Daniel PedrosaKTM77
17Raul FernandezAprilia666
18Augusto FernandezKTM427
19Johann ZarcoHonda255
20Joan MirHonda121
21Pol EspargaroKTM112
22Takaaki NakagamiHonda031
23Alex RinsYamaha031
24Luca MariniHonda014
25Stefan BradlHonda02
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
8h ago
“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
10h ago
George Russell explains “radical” 2025 push for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
© XPB Images
F1
News
10h ago
Lando Norris sends “it might look glorious for now” warning for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
10h ago
“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton “in the mix” as “very surreal” Mercedes F1 farewell begins
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images

More News

BSB
News
10h ago
Former BSB champion Ryuichi Kiyonari needs back surgery, “future plans undecided”
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Ryuichi Kiyonari
F1
News
10h ago
Max Verstappen doubts Red Bull can be “McLaren level” even with overnight improvements
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
10h ago
George Russell told he should’ve dealt with Max Verstappen feud “man to man”
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Frankie Carchedi EXCLUSIVE: “If we had Marc Marquez’s first win earlier…”
Frankie Carchedi and Marc Marquez
Frankie Carchedi and Marc Marquez
F1
News
11h ago
Lando Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in second practice for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris