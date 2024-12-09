Is this Britain's future MotoGP hope?

Teenage talent gets a huge opportunity with a renowned team

Sullivan Mounsey
Sullivan Mounsey

British teenager Sullivan Mounsey will move into the JuniorGP series next year with the renowned Aspar Team.

The 17-year-old Londoner graduated from the British Talent Cup in 2023 to race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024, taking a best result of 12th in the opening race at Jerez, and also made two appearances in the WorldSSP300 class at Aragon and Jerez, a 14th in Race 2 at Aragon his best result.

Mounsey will return to the Rookies Cup in 2025, as well stepping into the JuniorGP series for the first time with the Aspar Team, which last won the JuniorGP title (albeit under its previous Moto3 Junior World Championship banner) with Dani Holgado in 2021.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Aspar Team Junior family,” Mounsey said on his signing for the 2025 season.

“Ever since I was a kid, Aspar was one of my favourites on the MotoGP game. So, to come from playing on an Xbox, to racing a CFMoto for Aspar is phenomenal.

“It’s such a proud moment to be given this opportunity, I feel it is an important step in my career.

“I know the team will be able to help me be at one with the bike, they have such a fantastic infrastructure to support and bring on young riders, I can’t wait to start working with everyone.

“Most of all, now I’m with Aspar I believe I can achieve my potential, and I look forward to flying the Aspar flag proudly on my journey.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri pens new deal to return to MotoGP paddock
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
38m ago
‘Birthday’ surgery for Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Moto2
News
1h ago
Moto2: Jorge Navarro returns with ‘multi-year’ deal
Jorge Navarro, Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix
Jorge Navarro, Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix
RR
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT record-breaker “sadly” confirms major U-turn for 2025
Michael Russell
Michael Russell
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Dorna donates €1 million to MotoGP’s Valencia recovery fund
Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

More News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Abu Dhabi GP driver ratings: Lando Norris shows he can handle the pressure
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Jack Miller: "We just didn't react in time" - Exclusive
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Nico Rosberg shares his early tip for F1 2025 title - and it’s not Max Verstappen
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg
Moto2
News
2h ago
Moto2 team go to court after bust-up between two owners
Preicanos
Preicanos
F1
News
3h ago
“I’m not done yet” - Valtteri Bottas vows to make F1 return after disappointing exit
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas