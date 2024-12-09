Is this Britain's future MotoGP hope?

British teenager Sullivan Mounsey will move into the JuniorGP series next year with the renowned Aspar Team.

The 17-year-old Londoner graduated from the British Talent Cup in 2023 to race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024, taking a best result of 12th in the opening race at Jerez, and also made two appearances in the WorldSSP300 class at Aragon and Jerez, a 14th in Race 2 at Aragon his best result.

Mounsey will return to the Rookies Cup in 2025, as well stepping into the JuniorGP series for the first time with the Aspar Team, which last won the JuniorGP title (albeit under its previous Moto3 Junior World Championship banner) with Dani Holgado in 2021.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Aspar Team Junior family,” Mounsey said on his signing for the 2025 season.

“Ever since I was a kid, Aspar was one of my favourites on the MotoGP game. So, to come from playing on an Xbox, to racing a CFMoto for Aspar is phenomenal.

“It’s such a proud moment to be given this opportunity, I feel it is an important step in my career.

“I know the team will be able to help me be at one with the bike, they have such a fantastic infrastructure to support and bring on young riders, I can’t wait to start working with everyone.

“Most of all, now I’m with Aspar I believe I can achieve my potential, and I look forward to flying the Aspar flag proudly on my journey.”