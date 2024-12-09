Lorenzo Baldassarri pens new deal to return to MotoGP paddock

Lorenzo Baldassarri will return to the MotoGP paddock in 2025, having spent the last three years in WorldSBK.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Lorenzo Baldassarri has signed to return to the MotoGP paddock in 2025, having been absent from the Grand Prix scene since 2021.

For 2025, Baldassarri will join the Dynavolt Intact GP squad in the MotoE World Championship, joining Hector Garzo with whom Baldassarri was teammates in 2021 at the Pons team in Moto2.

Since then, Baldassarri has won races in WorldSSP in 2022 before moving to WorldSBK in 2023. The Italian was back in Supersport after only one season in the premier production class, starting the year on a Ducati, finishing it on a Triumph, and taking a best result of ninth in Race 2 at the opening round in Australia.

Returning to the Grand Prix paddock next season, Baldassarri will be teammates with the new MotoE World Champion in Garzo, while Baldassarri himself is a newcomer to what is among the most abnormal categories in modern motorcycle racing.

“I can't wait to start the new season,” said Baldassarri. “I chose MotoE because the competition gets better, faster and closer every year and the show is fantastic.

“This opportunity has come my way with Dynavolt Intact GP. After becoming world champions this year, they are clearly a successful team.

“I can't wait to get started and get used to the new bike. The main goal is to be as competitive as possible from the first races. I will certainly learn a lot from last year's world champion Hector Garzo, who has already been my team-mate in the past.

“My aim is to keep improving and to be faster every time I go out on the track. I'm very motivated for this new challenge.”

Garzo, reflecting on his 2024 successes and looking ahead to defending his world title in 2025, added: “We have fulfilled a dream together and have become MotoE World Champions in the riders' championship, but also in the team championship,” said Garzo on his renewal with the Intact team.

“I learnt a lot last season and developed mentally. I am very grateful that they continue to trust me and I am happy that I can continue to work with the people in this great team. It feels like home to me.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri pens new deal to return to MotoGP paddock
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
