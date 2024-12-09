‘Birthday’ surgery for Alex Rins

Monster Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins gave himself an unusual present for his 28th birthday on Sunday.

In a social media post, the Spaniard revealed he underwent a ‘small surgery’ on his lower right leg, where he sustained serious fractures during the 2023 Italian MotoGP.

The former MotoGP race winner for Suzuki and Honda wrote:

“Thanks for your best wishes🎂! I got myself a birthday present in [the] form of a small surgery to start the 2025 in perfect shape 💪🏻”

The 28-year-old endured a tough debut season on the M1 finishing just 18th overall with a best race result of eighth.

Rins also missed three rounds this year: Sachsenring and Silverstone due to wrist and foot injuries at Assen, then Emilia Romagna due to sickness.

The Spaniard isn’t the only MotoGP rider to undergo follow-up work on an old injury.

Repsol Honda’s Luca Marini recently had a plate removed from the right collarbone broken at the 2023 Indian GP.

Due to Honda and Yamaha’s D concession ranking, both Marini and Rins are next eligible to ride their MotoGP machines in the Sepang Shakedown test on January 31-February 2.

The Official Sepang test then runs from February 5-7.