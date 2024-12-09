‘Birthday’ surgery for Alex Rins

An unusual present for Alex Rins.

Monster Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins gave himself an unusual present for his 28th birthday on Sunday.

In a social media post, the Spaniard revealed he underwent a ‘small surgery’ on his lower right leg, where he sustained serious fractures during the 2023 Italian MotoGP.

The former MotoGP race winner for Suzuki and Honda wrote: 

“Thanks for your best wishes🎂! I got myself a birthday present in [the] form of a small surgery to start the 2025 in perfect shape 💪🏻”

The 28-year-old endured a tough debut season on the M1 finishing just 18th overall with a best race result of eighth.

Rins also missed three rounds this year: Sachsenring and Silverstone due to wrist and foot injuries at Assen, then Emilia Romagna due to sickness.

The Spaniard isn’t the only MotoGP rider to undergo follow-up work on an old injury.

Repsol Honda’s Luca Marini recently had a plate removed from the right collarbone broken at the 2023 Indian GP.

Due to Honda and Yamaha’s D concession ranking, both Marini and Rins are next eligible to ride their MotoGP machines in the Sepang Shakedown test on January 31-February 2.

The Official Sepang test then runs from February 5-7.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

