KTM set for more job cuts amid financial struggles

500 more jobs are set to be cut at KTM amid its financial woes.

Red Bull KTM RC16, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
500 KTM workers are set to become unemployed as the Austrian manufacturer plans job cuts.

These 500 jobs follow on from 250 workers who have already been laid off, the additional 500 as part of the restructuring plans that KTM has undertaken in order to recover from its current financial situation, and bringing the total to 750.

This is according to the Austrian publication Der Standard, which also reports that it is not yet clear when the redundancies will be finalised, but that the administrator overseeing the restructuring process, Peter Vogl, believes that KTM AG, as well as its subsidiaries KTM Components and KTM F&E, will be able to continue functioning after the conclusion of the restructuring process.

Additional research from Der Standard has found that KTM is in debt to 1,630 creditors, including almost 180 banks to which KTM’s debts reportedly total €796 million.

The list of KTM’s creditors, Der Standard reports, is 34 pages long, with the first 13 pages covering Austrian companies, the remainder from a variety of international countries including the following: Germany, India (where Bajaj Auto, which part-owns KTM, is based), France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Ireland, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, the USA, Argentina, Thailand, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Myanmar, Australia or Japan.

As well as the numerous banks, creditors also include smaller companies such as bakeries and coffee suppliers.

KTM’s MotoGP project is ongoing for 2025, although the development of its RC16 has been suspended ahead of next season.

KTM is currently contracted to remain on the MotoGP grid until the end of the 2026 season.

