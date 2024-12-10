“I tried to transmit everything I learned from Valentino Rossi”

Marco Bezzecchi’s crew chief has explained how he tried to teach him lessons from Valentino Rossi.

Matteo Flamigni made his name in MotoGP as his fabled telemetrist.

He has since become a crew chief in the VR46 MotoGP team, and assisted Bezzecchi for two years.

"When Marco came to MotoGP, both he and I were rookies,” Flamigni told Motosan.

“He was coming to a new category, and I went from being a telemetry to a technical manager.

“It was a bit of an unusual situation and that's why we created this collaboration to help each other, to try to perform well...

“Showing that my move to technical head was successful, as was his move from Moto2 to MotoGP.

“We both had very high goals, so a nice relationship of mutual respect was created.

“He trusted me a lot from the first moment and I tried to transmit everything I knew, everything I had learned from Valentino...

“A very special feeling. I am sure that friendship will endure. Yes, it's a painful farewell, but for both of us there are many challenges ahead: he will be on the factory Aprilia, a great opportunity to grow, and I'm happy for him."

Bezzecchi’s choice to leave the Ducati, and the VR46, families means he will profit from factory machinery next year.

"For any rider, signing for a manufacturer as an official rider is a lifelong dream, they have had it since they were little,” Flamigni said.

“In this case Aprilia has come forward and I think Marco has made the necessary considerations, choosing to take this path.

“It's a bit like the goal of the VR46 Academy, to get its riders into official teams: Marini at Honda, Bezzecchi at Aprilia, Bagnaia at Ducati, Morbidelli first at factory Yamaha and then at Pramac but with a factory Ducati.

“If our riders are chosen it means that we are working well."

Bezzecchi will enter 2025 with plenty to prove.

Last year he enjoyed a breakthrough year, claiming his first-ever grand prix win. It was also a first for Rossi’s MotoGP team.

Bezzecchi was a title contender until the latter rounds of 2023 when an injury suffered in training ended his faint hopes, but it was a buoyant year.

This season, after rejecting a better bike at Pramac to remain loyal to VR46, he struggled adapting from the GP22 to the GP23 and could only finish 12th in the standings.