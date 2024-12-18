Details revealed of new 2025 MotoGP event

MotoGP has published details of its 2025 season launch event, a new addition to the championship’s calendar.

Details of the first ever MotoGP season launch event have been published.

The event is set to take place at in Bangkok, Thailand, at the One Bangkok venue on 9 February 2025, three days before the final preseason test at the Buriram International Circuit, and three weeks ahead of the 2025 season opener at the same venue on 28 February – 2 March.

Rumoured to be an all-in-one team launch event, the season launch will actually take place after “most of the 2025 colours” have been revealed, a post on MotoGP.com reads.

Instead, the event will effectively act as a chance for fans to get a glimpse of the top class stars of 2025, including the factory Ducati team’s all-star duo of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta in his new Red Bull KTM colours, and of course new MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin ahead of his first season with Aprilia.

The event will also be streamed live across MotoGP’s social media channels, and the series assures “This is an event for fans – there in person and watching around the world – to see the grid all together before another awesome season begins.”

The riders will take part in a ‘Hero Walk’, and will appear on stage between 16:30 and 18:30 local time “for interviews and to show off their 2025 colours,” according to MotoGP.com.

Additional entertainment will include photo opportunities around the city throughout the day with MotoGP bikes being ridden around Bangkok, as well as a DJ from 15:30, and a music show from 18:45 — “featuring,” MotoGP.com says, “a well known local artist to be confirmed soon.”

Finally, the riders will head to the rooftop for a “private event” beginning at 20:30.

