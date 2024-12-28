Yamaha defends difficult Alex Rins MotoGP season: ‘He was never in a condition to push’

Yamaha says Alex Rins “was never in a condition to push” in his first MotoGP season on the M1 in 2024 but “we know what he is capable of”.

Rins moved to his third new manufacturer in as many seasons in 2024 after electing to quit Honda for Yamaha.

Having proven successful on the inline-four Suzuki between 2017 and 2022, as well as being Honda’s only race winner in 2023, Rins was expected to be strong on the Yamaha this year.

But numerous injury woes, including a broken wrist at the Dutch TT, conspired against Rins and meant he scored just two top 10 finishes in 2024.

Finishing the year with 31 points, 82 fewer than team-mate Fabio Quartararo, Rins’ best result came in Malaysia when he was eighth.

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli defended Rins’ poor season, but is still convinced by the Spaniard’s potential, with the Japanese marque backing him with a new two-year deal.

“He arrived at a moment where he was, for sure, not 100%,” Meregalli told MotoGP’s official website, referencing the serious leg injury he suffered in 2023.

“Then he had ups and downs, he had another accident in Assen where he broke his wrist.

“For me, he never been in a condition where he really could push at his 100% even if he always tried.

“Since two races ago [at the end of the season], also he started getting closer and for us it’s very important because, first of all, we know what he is capable of.

“But, you know, being alone and fighting with all the others that have more riders on track is a big disadvantage.

“So, when Alex is in a good shape we have at least two riders with which we can evaluate the information.

“And for me, this will be very important next year when we will have four riders. This will give us some important benefits.”