Jorge Martin makes big Pecco Bagnaia claim about his place in MotoGP history

2024 world champion praises his title rival Bagnaia

Jorge Martin says Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi are “the best in history” in MotoGP but feels double world champion Francesco Bagnaia “is entering that group”.

Martin and Bagnaia have been title rivals for the last two years, with the former coming out on top in their season-long duel in 2024.

The incoming Aprilia rider may have only won three grands prix to factory Ducati counterpart Bagnaia’s 11, but consistency allowed Martin to win his first MotoGP crown by 10 points at the final round of the campaign.

Becoming the first independent team rider to win the title in the modern era, Martin has said since that he beat “the best version” of Bagnaia to do so.

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, he once again lavished praise on his chief rival, while also pondering where he fits into the conversation about MotoGP’s best.

“I think Marquez is the best in history along with Valentino,” Martin said, “and Pecco is entering that group.

“With the results he is getting, for me he has already beaten [Casey] Stoner, for example.

“And I beat Pecco, so where does that put me? I don’t mean to brag. I have my feet on the ground, I know I still have a long way to go.

“But it’s clear that I consider myself at his level in sporting terms.”

While there will always be arguments as to what the best era of MotoGP is, Martin believes “the value of this title is very high” still.

“Obviously, I would have liked to fight for the title against the best riders: against Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez - who is still on track - or against Stoner and many of the riders I watched from home when I was a kid.

“But in the end it goes by moments. Now there is Pecco and Marquez and it was them I had to beat.

“I think in the era we are in right now, the level is very high and the value of this title is very high.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

