F1 champion Max Verstappen on his love for MotoGP

Red Bull ace talks love of MotoGP, hopes of trying a bike and who he considers to be the best

Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says he takes his iPad to race tracks so he doesn’t miss any MotoGP action during his own race weekends.

The Dutchman won his fourth F1 world title in 2024 despite the competitiveness of his Red Bull slumping in the second half of the season.

At a recent Red Bull event at its Hangar 7 in Austria, Verstappen and six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez shared an interview on Servus TV.

In it, Verstappen opened up on his love for MotoGP and how he keeps up with a season while undertaking his own F1 commitments.

“I’m a big MotoGP fan and I try to watch every race,” Verstappen said.

“I even take my iPad to the circuits so I don’t miss anything.”

Marquez and Verstappen have previously shared a common sponsor in Red Bull, though the former confirmed last week that he would be parting ways with the energy drinks giant for his factory Ducati switch.

The Italian manufacturer’s factory team is sponsored by Monster Energy, though Marquez will himself not become a brand ambassador.

As far as Verstappen is concerned, Marquez is “the best on the grid”.

“Marc is a six-time MotoGP champion,” Verstappen added. “And although he will need some time to adapt to his new team, I am sure he will do very well.

“He is the best on the grid.”

Over the years, numerous MotoGP riders have taken part in ride swaps with F1 teams.

Valentino Rossi took part in several tests of Ferrari and Mercedes F1 machinery, while Jorge Lorenzo drove a Mercedes in 2016 as a gift from Monster Energy prior to him leaving Yamaha for Ducati.

Marquez drove a Red Bull in 2018 in Spielberg along with then-Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Verstappen is keen on the idea of trying a MotoGP bike, but admits his F1 team may not be so comfortable with that.

“I would love to try it, but I think it would be more sensible to start with a Moto2 or a Moto3 bike before trying a MotoGP,” he said.

“I would love to do it, but I understand the concerns of my team. For now, I will settle for enjoying it as a spectator.”





