How a Suzuka epiphany helped Johann Zarco in MotoGP with Honda

Frenchman talks mental change during 2024 season

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco says he realised he had "problems in your head” during a difficult start to his first MotoGP season with Honda after a test for the Suzuka 8 Hours.

The Frenchman joined Honda with the LCR squad for the 2024 campaign, but struggled in the first half of the year to generate results.

But steps forward with the RC213V saw Zarco consistently breach the points in the second half of the season.

He scored points consecutively in the final nine rounds, including a season-best for Honda of eighth at the Thai Grand Prix.

As well as gains with the bike, Zarco noted that a revelation about his mental approach to the project during a test for the Suzuka 8 Hours allowed him to ride better in MotoGP.

“It’s good to have been able to evolve, even mentally, during the year,” Zarco said in an interview with Paddock-GP.

“And I think that happened after I tested the bike for the Suzuka 8 Hours, where I realised that I actually had almost the same comments and problems as in MotoGP.

“So, I said to myself, ‘well, whatever problems you have in MotoGP, you also have problems in your head.

“You’re stuck with feelings and beliefs that need to be let out. Look at the subject differently’.

“When I started doing that, I started riding the MotoGP bike much better, within its limits because we’re still far off.

“But that’s what allowed me to make a big difference at the end of the year compared to the other riders.”

He added: “The endurance bike is considered the best bike, and I realised that I expected it to be much easier.

“In fact, going fast with any bike isn’t easy and especially requires a certain technique. It was a good reminder for me not to lose that technique or know how to adapt to it.”

Zarco ended his first year with HRC as the marque’s top rider in 17th in the standings.

He also won the Suzuka 8 Hours for Team HRC alongside Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

