EXCLUSIVE: Davide Brivio sheds light on Trackhouse and Aprilia relationship

Trackhouse Racing team manager Davide Brivio has hailed the relationship between the MotoGP team and Aprilia, noting there is “full cooperation”.

Aprilia has had a satellite structure since the 2023 campaign when it linked up with RNF, which was taken over by American outfit Trackhouse last season following the collapse of the former.

Trackhouse scored a sprint podium in Germany and a best grand prix result of sixth at the Catalan Grand Prix, though injuries and a mid-season switch of bike for Raul Fernandez contributed to the team only finishing ninth in the standings.

Despite this, the ties between Trackhouse and Aprilia have only strengthened, with Fernandez and rookie Ai Ogura to have full factory bikes in 2025.

When it came into MotoGP, Trackhouse aimed to have a factory relationship with Aprilia like the one Pramac had with Ducati up until the end of 2024.

Brivio, who returned to MotoGP last year with the Justin Marks-owned team, said of the Trackhouse/Aprilia relationship in an interview with Crash.net: “Yes, of course we are very well connected with Aprilia.

“First of all, we have the same bike, and especially next year in 2025 we will really start from the beginning with exactly the same factory materials, same factory bikes.

“And this already shows by fact the connection and the interest.

“Anyway, we were very close with Aprilia, we shared a lot of information, discussed decisions, stuff like that.

“Of course, as an independent team we are independent on certain things.

“But we share ideas, we share comments, we share what we can improve, what can be better.

“So, I would say we have a very good connection and full cooperation with them.

“And also I think for Aprilia it’s beneficial to have an independent team: more information, more data. So, it’s working well so far.”

Trackhouse will launch its 2025 season at its Charlotte base in the US on 14 January, making it the first team to unveil its new livery. In the off-season it announced a new partnership with Gulf.