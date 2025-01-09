Maverick Vinales ‘told Yamaha not to touch the bike’ in failed title year

“I told them not to touch the bike”

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2017 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2017 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales has suggested he would have been MotoGP world champion in 2017 with Yamaha if they ‘didn’t touch’ the 2016 M1 he initially tested.

After just over a season with Suzuki, Vinales signed a two-year deal to join the factory Yamaha squad for his third campaign in the premier class in 2017.

Vinales topped the 2016 Valencia test on that year’s M1 and won the first two races of 2017, before adding a third at the French Grand Prix after a battle with team-mate Valentino Rossi.

The Spaniard led the standings by 17 points after the point, but Vinales wouldn’t win again until the 2018 Australian GP, as he slid to third in the 2017 standings.

Vinales remained with Yamaha until midway through 2021, when his relationship with the brand soured irreparably and he was removed with immediate effect after he was found to have deliberately over-revved his M1’s engine in the Styrian GP.

Speaking in a DAZN documentary about himself, Vinales believes he could have won the title on the M1 he tested at the end of 2016 and pleaded with Yamaha “not to touch it” over the winter.

“When I joined Yamaha, I came in like a rocket,” he said.

“I arrived with a clear idea, a clear objective and that's the only thing I asked Yamaha for: ‘I want to be world champion.

“I don't want to be anything else, don't make me be anything else because I want to be this, I'm not interested in anything else’.

“When I got on the Yamaha at the Valencia test, I fell in love with it. I asked them not to touch it. I wanted this one, which was the bike that Jorge [Lorenzo] left.

“[I told Yamaha] ‘bring me this bike to Qatar, with this I'm going to win the world championship. But when I got to Sepang [for the pre-season test], ‘where is that bike?’

“I won the first race, I won the second, I won at Le Mans, it was one of the best days of my life, I won a battle against my idol, Valentino Rossi.

“But in Barcelona there was a wave of changes. I didn't understand anything.

“I told them not to touch the bike.”

Vinales joined Aprilia for the final rounds of 2021, where he remained until the end of 2024, winning one grand prix in that time.

He joins KTM with the Tech3 squad for 2025, stating about the move: “Now I have come to the conclusion that there are two sides: either you are the challenger or you go to the dark side.

“Either you go to KTM or you go to Ducati.

“At Ducati it is very difficult to win. How are you going to beat the official team?

“It is very complicated, you have the same bike, but not the same weapons. So I only had one option, to go to KTM and be the challenger.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
12m ago
Defiant KTM to begin building 2025 MotoGP bikes despite money headache
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
BSB News
53m ago
Tommy Bridewell points finger at crunch rival for 2025 BSB season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes accused of signing “safety net” if Kimi Antonelli “doesn’t deliver”
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
Who is Liberty Media’s new CEO? F1 owner name Greg Maffei replacement
F1 logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Lorenzo’s father offers intriguing update on their contentious relationship
Jorge Lorenzo

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales ‘told Yamaha not to touch the bike’ in failed title year
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2017 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton offers glimpse into preparation for F1 2025 Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Did ‘image’ problem cause Red Bull to overlook Yuki Tsunoda?
Yuki Tsunoda looks destined never to race for Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen calls out social media ‘idiots’ over Lando Norris relationship
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
Franco Colapinto tipped for shock team move, but won’t start 2025 in their car
Franco Colapinto