Chico Lorenzo takes clear stance in Marc Marquez v Valentino Rossi debate

Chico Lorenzo has made it clear who he rates as the greatest rider in MotoGP history.

The debate - which usually comes down to Marc Marquez or Valentino Rossi - divides fans.

Chico’s son Jorge was in the middle of their nastiest episode, and is a MotoGP legend in his own right.

But Chico has justified his belief that Marquez is the best ever, and is greater than Rossi.

"When Valentino Rossi arrived in 500cc he was with the same bike as Mick Doohan,” he told Moto.it.

“And he was with the same rivals as Doohan, who had won for five years against his rivals.

“When Marquez arrived he was up against Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa, Valentino Rossi - that is, riders who are in the 10 best in history.

“When Valentino arrived he had no such rivals, no one. He had Gibernau, Capirossi, Biaggi, Melandri..."

Rossi is certainly MotoGP’s most famous face, and is now entering his fourth year post-retirement.

His tally of nine world championships could be equalled by Marquez, his eternal foe, this season.

Marquez is jumping onto a factory Ducati which is a very different beast to the bike that Rossi failed to tame in his own ill-fated stint.

Jorge Lorenzo’s father has, however, warned that Marquez faces competition for the 2025 title from one rider.

Chico believes that Pecco Bagnaia is the only man guaranteed to put up a fight.

“Because Jorge Martin is at Aprilia,” Chico explained.

“I think Martin is a rider who is at the same level as Marquez, but with Aprilia we still don't know if it will go well or not.

"I think it's Bagnaia, Marquez and Martin if Aprilia is good, I think Martin can be in the top three."