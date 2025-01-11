Ducati circling around “concerned” Pedro Acosta amid KTM money struggles

Pedro Acosta is of interest to every manufacturer in MotoGP, including Ducati, his manager has warned KTM.

Acosta shone in his rookie campaign last year, doing enough to earn a step up into KTM’s factory garage for 2025.

But KTM’s financial issues have since arisen - the company entered self-administration with debts of at least €1.8 billion but insist their racing is unaffected, and now have renewed confidence from prospective investors.

Acosta’s manager Albert Valera told Motorsport about his situation.

"I would say that for 2025, at the moment, everything remains the same unless the situation worsens and we are informed by KTM,” he said.

“But the message is that they are still in the world championship and that they depend on the MotoGP racing project to give KTM more strength for the market.”

But rivals, including Ducati, are circling for Acosta’s signature.

"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and there is daily communication,” his manager said.

“All the factories have contacted me asking me how Pedro is doing, wishing me that this situation does not affect him, they have given me support and have wished us the best.

“And I know that all the factories, the moment we are in a position that we must look for an alternative, I am sure that they will also be open to help Pedro.

“Pedro is a diamond, he is 20 years old, he has already shown a lot and any factory would be excited to have his services.”

Acosta’s manager shared his disbelief at the sudden downturn of KTM’s finances, months after pleading their future to the brand.

"Nobody warned us of this possibility when we signed the contract in May, we were sold that KTM was a giant with a huge financial muscle, for us it has been an absolute surprise,” he said.

"It has not been easy news to digest. Luckily, from what we are told, the project is going to continue in MotoGP, so there is no danger of not having a bike for next year, what we do wonder is in what conditions we will be able to compete.

“In May we signed a contract with a winning project, with a company that had been generating tens of millions in profits and with a clear message that they were in a position of strength to be able to fight against the current denominator in MotoGP, which is Ducati.

"However, today this is not the case. Suddenly, in six months, everything has changed and we wonder what has happened.

“It is something that worries us and denying the obvious would be absurd. I think we have to recognize that and be honest, and obviously, both Pedro and I, as well as his family and his environment, are concerned about the current situation of KTM.

"The relationship is good, as always, we talk to the racing department, and the visible head of the project is Pit Beirer. I understand that Pit probably didn't know about the situation we were in when we negotiated the contract with him in May.

“I believe that the entire MotoGP racing department is the victim of KTM's mismanagement.”