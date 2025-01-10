Exciting rider pairings named for Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions

Here is every rider pairing for Saturday's 100km of Champions at Valentino Rossi's ranch in Tavullia.

Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini

Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi

Andrea Migno and Franco Morbidelli

Lorenzo Baldassarri and Elia Bartolini

Filippo Fuligni and Matteo Patacca

Enea Bastianini and Mattia Casadei

Luca Ottaviani and Alberto Surra

Filippo Farioli and Mattia Pasini

Matteo Gabarrini and Marco Gaggi

Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers

Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Locatelli

JD Beach and Sammy Halbert

Nicolo Bulega and Federico Fuligni

Xavier Artigas and Jose Antonio Rueda

Manuel Gonzalez and Ivan Ortola

Dominique Aegerter and Tito Rabat

Andrea Mantovani and Miguel Oliveira

Matteo Ferrari and Tatsuki Suzuki

Thomas Chareyre and Diogo Moreira

Federico Caricasulo and Stefano Nepa

Kurvinen Lasse and Tim Neave

Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta

Michael Dunlop & Pedro Acosta have been paired together for Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions race 👏



What a team!



📸 Michael Dunlop pic.twitter.com/brkVo2YGta — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) January 10, 2025

Luca Marini won the three-lap Americana race on Friday night.

But the main event comes on Saturday when the rider duos race in the 100km of Champions.

Rossi and his brother Marini will team up.

VR46 academy graduates and MotoGP stars Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi will be a duo.

But surely the most eye-catching combo is Isle of Man TT record-breaker Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta!