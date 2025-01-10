Exciting rider pairings named for Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions
Full list of rider duos for Saturday's Tavullia showpiece
Here is every rider pairing for Saturday's 100km of Champions at Valentino Rossi's ranch in Tavullia.
- Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini
- Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi
- Andrea Migno and Franco Morbidelli
- Lorenzo Baldassarri and Elia Bartolini
- Filippo Fuligni and Matteo Patacca
- Enea Bastianini and Mattia Casadei
- Luca Ottaviani and Alberto Surra
- Filippo Farioli and Mattia Pasini
- Matteo Gabarrini and Marco Gaggi
- Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers
- Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Locatelli
- JD Beach and Sammy Halbert
- Nicolo Bulega and Federico Fuligni
- Xavier Artigas and Jose Antonio Rueda
- Manuel Gonzalez and Ivan Ortola
- Dominique Aegerter and Tito Rabat
- Andrea Mantovani and Miguel Oliveira
- Matteo Ferrari and Tatsuki Suzuki
- Thomas Chareyre and Diogo Moreira
- Federico Caricasulo and Stefano Nepa
- Kurvinen Lasse and Tim Neave
- Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta
Luca Marini won the three-lap Americana race on Friday night.
But the main event comes on Saturday when the rider duos race in the 100km of Champions.
Rossi and his brother Marini will team up.
VR46 academy graduates and MotoGP stars Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi will be a duo.
But surely the most eye-catching combo is Isle of Man TT record-breaker Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta!
