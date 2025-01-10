Valentino Rossi crashes, finishes on podium, in Americana at 2025 100km of Champions

Luca Marini won the Americana race on Friday night at Valentino Rossi’s annual event in Tavullia.

A who’s who of motorcycle racing talent has descended upon Rossi’s ranch for two days of racing on his dirt track.

Marini took victory in the first race, dubbed the Americana, a three-lap dash around the track.

Marini’s best lap time was 46:032, according to journalist Ricard Jove.

Después de superar diversas mangas eliminatorias, la final de la carrera Americana de hoy la gana finalmente @Luca_Marini_97 , seguido de @FrankyMorbido12 y tercero el incombustible @ValeYellow46. Pleno de pilotos @VRRidersAcademy en el Podium. Mañana la carrera larga de 100km pic.twitter.com/qszclzrfsW — Ricard Jové (@RicardJove) January 10, 2025

Franco Morbidelli finished second, with a best lap of 46.774.

Rossi completed the podium. His best effort was 46.453.

Lorenzo Baldassarri finished fourth with a best lap of 47.156.

Rossi was on course to finish second until a crash at the final corner, relegating him to third, according to GPOne.

Marini, the Honda MotoGP star, was the fastest rider in Thursday practice then also claimed pole position for Friday's race.

He also won the Americana last year.

He will hope that starting 2025 in the best possible way can kickstart his second year as a factory Honda rider, after a drab opener.

On Saturday, the second of the two-day event at the VR46 ranch in Tavullia, the 100km of Champions will take place.

MotoGP riders Pedro Acosta, Miguel Oliveira, Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini join Marini and Morbidelli in action.

Isle of Man TT race winners Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd are also competing this year.