Aprilia urges its MotoGP riders to communicate: ‘Sometimes you can tell each other to f*** off’

Aprilia CEO outlines “recipe” for navigating hard moments

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has warned of “tough moments” ahead in MotoGP 2025, but has urged communication between its riders, even if that is to say “f*** off”.

The Italian outfit has completely refreshed its factory line-up for the coming season, with reigning world champion Jorge Martin joining its ranks alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

While Aprilia won a grand prix in 2024, it struggled with its RS-GP as the season went on and slid to third in the standings behind KTM and champion marque Ducati.

Martin has already moved to quell expectations of retaining his crown in 2025 in his first season with Aprilia.

In a new behind-the-scenes video on MotoGP’s official website documenting Martin and Bezzecchi’s first test with Aprilia last November, Rivola also warned of “tough moments” ahead.

“There will be some tough moments, and some even tougher one,” he began in a speech to the entire Aprilia team, directed towards Martin and Bezzecchi.

“The recipe for overcoming these moments is actually quite simple: talk about everything.

“How are things going? Sometimes, you’ll need to say things differently to each other.

“And once in a while you can even tell each other to ‘fuck off’.

“That’s fine. It’ll be easier for you with all that adrenaline pumping.

“Our approach will be to deliver the best possible conditions to the both of you, to the best of our abilities, without playing any games or tricks.

“You should know that you are the figures driving hundreds of families who work for you. You have this responsibility as well.”

As well as new riders, Aprilia begins 2025 with a new technical director in Fabiano Sterlacchini, previously of KTM and Ducati.

He replaces Romano Albesiano, who has taken on the technical director role at Honda, following Aleix Espargaro from Aprilia to the Japanese marque after he signed on as its test rider. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

