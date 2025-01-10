Enea Bastianini splits with long-time MotoGP manager amid KTM crisis

Seven-time MotoGP race winner Enea Bastianini has split with long-time manager Carlo Pernat and has joined London-based agency MSM.

Bastianini is one of the few Italians on the premier class grid not to have representation from the VR46 Academy, with his management so far in his career handled by Pernat.

As well as representing Bastianini, Pernat has also served as manager for the likes of Andrea Iannone and Loris Capirossi over the years.

On Friday, London-bases MSM announced it had signed Bastianini to take over as his management group.

The reason for Bastianini’s split with Pernat is unknown, though the veteran manager is now 76.

It also comes as Bastianini’s MotoGP future has been plunged into uncertainty amid KTM’s ongoing financial crisis, which could see the marque exiting the series in 2026 as part of its restructuring process having entered into self-administration late last year.

Bastianini signed a multi-year deal with KTM to race for Tech3 in 2025, having been a factory Ducati rider for the previous two years.

The Italian will come under MSM CEO Enrico Zanarini’s management. He has a history in motorsport managing the likes of Formula 1 drivers Eddie Irvine and Giancarlo Fisichella.

“Enea’s determination to compete at the highest level perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Zanarini.

“We are excited to support him in his pursuit of excellence.”

Bastianini added: “Partnering with MSM marks a new and promising phase in my career.

“With MSM’s expertise and dedicated support, I am confident we will achieve great results, both on and off track.

“As we head into the 2025 MotoGP season, I’m more determined than ever to compete at the highest level.”

MSM also has an expansive portfolio of motorsport talent on its books, like former F1 drivers Jean Alesi, Daniil Kvyat, Jacques Villeneuve and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The firm also represents former MotoGP and World Superbike ace Max Biaggi, as well as F1 Academy driver Hamda Al Qubaisi and her sister Amna.