Enea Bastianini splits with long-time MotoGP manager amid KTM crisis

Tech3 KTM rider joins London-based MSM Group

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Seven-time MotoGP race winner Enea Bastianini has split with long-time manager Carlo Pernat and has joined London-based agency MSM.

Bastianini is one of the few Italians on the premier class grid not to have representation from the VR46 Academy, with his management so far in his career handled by Pernat.

As well as representing Bastianini, Pernat has also served as manager for the likes of Andrea Iannone and Loris Capirossi over the years.

On Friday, London-bases MSM announced it had signed Bastianini to take over as his management group.

The reason for Bastianini’s split with Pernat is unknown, though the veteran manager is now 76.

It also comes as Bastianini’s MotoGP future has been plunged into uncertainty amid KTM’s ongoing financial crisis, which could see the marque exiting the series in 2026 as part of its restructuring process having entered into self-administration late last year.

Bastianini signed a multi-year deal with KTM to race for Tech3 in 2025, having been a factory Ducati rider for the previous two years.

The Italian will come under MSM CEO Enrico Zanarini’s management. He has a history in motorsport managing the likes of Formula 1 drivers Eddie Irvine and Giancarlo Fisichella.

“Enea’s determination to compete at the highest level perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Zanarini.

“We are excited to support him in his pursuit of excellence.”

Bastianini added: “Partnering with MSM marks a new and promising phase in my career.

“With MSM’s expertise and dedicated support, I am confident we will achieve great results, both on and off track.

“As we head into the 2025 MotoGP season, I’m more determined than ever to compete at the highest level.”

MSM also has an expansive portfolio of motorsport talent on its books, like former F1 drivers Jean Alesi, Daniil Kvyat, Jacques Villeneuve and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The firm also represents former MotoGP and World Superbike ace Max Biaggi, as well as F1 Academy driver Hamda Al Qubaisi and her sister Amna.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner responds to departures of key Red Bull F1 duo
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in Bahrain
MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini splits with long-time MotoGP manager amid KTM crisis
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Details of Loic Serra’s tweaks to Ferrari set to help Lewis Hamilton’s weakness
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
1h ago
Tarran Mackenzie makes WorldSBK announcement as MIE reveals 2025 line-up
Tarran Mackenzie, 2024 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
Mike Krack EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin critics are right
Mike Krack

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
Luca Marini sets the pace, Valentino Rossi 6th, Michael Dunlop 45th in Tavullia
Luca Marini
F1 Feature
2h ago
Aston Martin reshuffle a shock? Mike Krack had dropped a hint...
Andy Cowell takes over as Aston Martin team principal
MotoGP News
3h ago
No Day of Champions at 2025 British MotoGP, “new format” to replace it
Raul Fernandez at Day of Champions 2024. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton tested Superbike "secretly", lost contact for two days
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
4h ago
The F1 driver who was ditched before he ever raced
Luiz Razia in 2013