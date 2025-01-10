Luca Marini sets the pace, Valentino Rossi 6th, Michael Dunlop 45th in Tavullia
Results for free practice at Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions
Luca Marini set the pace on Thursday in practice at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions.
Rossi’s annual shenanigans are officially on Friday and Saturday, but riders from various championships came together a day early to practice on the dirt track.
It was Marini, the Honda MotoGP star, who was in charge in the earliest running.
GPOne reported the order...
|Thursday practice at 100km of Champions
|1
|Luca Marini
|2
Franco Morbidelli
|3
|Elia Bartolini
|4
Marco Bezzecchi
|5
|Matteo Patacca
|6
|Valentino Rossi
|7
|Diego Moreira
|8
|Luca Ottaviani
|9
|Xavier Artigas
|10
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|11
Francesco Bagnaia
|12
|Tito Rabat
|13
|Andrea Migno
|14
|Nicolo Bulega
|15
|Sammy Nalbert
|16
|Filippo Farioli
|17
Augusto Fernandez
|18
|Matteo Ferrari
|19
|James Beach
|20
|Mattia Pasini
|21
|Filippo Fuligni
|22
Dominique Aergerter
|23
|Federico Fuligni
|24
|Alberto Surra
|25
Thomas Chareyre
|26
Manuel Gonzalez
|27
|Tim Neave
|28
|Marco Gaggi
|29
|Mattia Casadei
|30
|Ivan Ortola
|31
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|32
|Andrea Locatelli
|33
|Lasse Kurvinen
|34
|Enea Bastianini
|35
|Miguel Oliveira
|36
|Luca Lunetta
|37
|Ryan Vickers
|38
Federico Caricasulo
|39
|Matteo Bertelle
|40
Andrea Mantovani
|41
Matteo Gabarrini
|42
Jose Antonio Rueda
|43
|Stefano Nepa
|44
|Davey Todd
|45
|Michael Dunlop
|46
|Pedro Acosta
Isle of Man TT race winners Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop were at the bottom of the order after their first laps in Tavullia.
Pedro Acosta did not register a time at all.
On Friday night, the Americana race will take place.
Last year, it was Marini who was victorious in the Americana and it bodes well for him again.
