Luca Marini sets the pace, Valentino Rossi 6th, Michael Dunlop 45th in Tavullia

Luca Marini set the pace on Thursday in practice at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions.

Rossi’s annual shenanigans are officially on Friday and Saturday, but riders from various championships came together a day early to practice on the dirt track.

It was Marini, the Honda MotoGP star, who was in charge in the earliest running.

GPOne reported the order...

Thursday practice at 100km of Champions 1 Luca Marini 2 Franco Morbidelli 3 Elia Bartolini 4 Marco Bezzecchi 5 Matteo Patacca 6 Valentino Rossi 7 Diego Moreira 8 Luca Ottaviani 9 Xavier Artigas 10 Lorenzo Baldassarri 11 Francesco Bagnaia 12 Tito Rabat 13 Andrea Migno 14 Nicolo Bulega 15 Sammy Nalbert 16 Filippo Farioli 17 Augusto Fernandez 18 Matteo Ferrari 19 James Beach 20 Mattia Pasini 21 Filippo Fuligni 22 Dominique Aergerter 23 Federico Fuligni 24 Alberto Surra 25 Thomas Chareyre 26 Manuel Gonzalez 27 Tim Neave 28 Marco Gaggi 29 Mattia Casadei 30 Ivan Ortola 31 Tatsuki Suzuki 32 Andrea Locatelli 33 Lasse Kurvinen 34 Enea Bastianini 35 Miguel Oliveira 36 Luca Lunetta 37 Ryan Vickers 38 Federico Caricasulo 39 Matteo Bertelle 40 Andrea Mantovani 41 Matteo Gabarrini 42 Jose Antonio Rueda 43 Stefano Nepa 44 Davey Todd 45 Michael Dunlop 46 Pedro Acosta

Isle of Man TT race winners Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop were at the bottom of the order after their first laps in Tavullia.

Pedro Acosta did not register a time at all.

On Friday night, the Americana race will take place.

Last year, it was Marini who was victorious in the Americana and it bodes well for him again.