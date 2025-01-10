Luca Marini sets the pace, Valentino Rossi 6th, Michael Dunlop 45th in Tavullia

Luca Marini set the pace on Thursday in practice at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions.

Rossi’s annual shenanigans are officially on Friday and Saturday, but riders from various championships came together a day early to practice on the dirt track.

It was Marini, the Honda MotoGP star, who was in charge in the earliest running.

GPOne reported the order...

Thursday practice at 100km of Champions
1Luca Marini
2
Franco Morbidelli
3Elia Bartolini
4
Marco Bezzecchi
5Matteo Patacca
6Valentino Rossi
7Diego Moreira
8Luca Ottaviani
9Xavier Artigas
10
Lorenzo Baldassarri
11
Francesco Bagnaia
12Tito Rabat
13Andrea Migno
14Nicolo Bulega
15Sammy Nalbert
16Filippo Farioli
17
Augusto Fernandez
18Matteo Ferrari
19James Beach
20Mattia Pasini
21Filippo Fuligni
22
Dominique Aergerter
23Federico Fuligni
24Alberto Surra
25
Thomas Chareyre
26
Manuel Gonzalez
27Tim Neave
28Marco Gaggi
29Mattia Casadei
30Ivan Ortola
31Tatsuki Suzuki
32Andrea Locatelli
33Lasse Kurvinen
34Enea Bastianini
35Miguel Oliveira
36Luca Lunetta
37Ryan Vickers
38
Federico Caricasulo
39Matteo Bertelle
40
Andrea Mantovani
41
Matteo Gabarrini
42
Jose Antonio Rueda
43Stefano Nepa
44Davey Todd
45Michael Dunlop
46Pedro Acosta

Isle of Man TT race winners Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop were at the bottom of the order after their first laps in Tavullia.

Pedro Acosta did not register a time at all.

On Friday night, the Americana race will take place.

Last year, it was Marini who was victorious in the Americana and it bodes well for him again.

