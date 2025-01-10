No Day of Champions at 2025 British MotoGP, “new format” to replace it

The Day of Champions that has preceded the British Grand Prix for 34 years will no longer take place in 2025.

Two Wheels for Life, which has organised the Day of Champions since the first edition at Brands Hatch in 1989, has announced that the event will not take place at this year’s MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The fundraising organisation, which works in collaboration with the charity Riders for Health to fund motorcycles for healthcare workers in remote areas of Africa, says the “full day of activities” that was the Day of Champions is gone due to a “new schedule” that has been “introduced by Silverstone”.

Instead, it says that activities will take place throughout the weekend, as it hopes to “offer the best of Day of Champions in a different format,” which is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“The first Day of Champions took place in 1989 at Brands Hatch,” said Two Wheels for Life co-founder and CEO Andrea Coleman.

“Over the years we’ve built something special in the world of motorcycling thanks to our incredible staff and volunteers, the riders and teams, and loyal fans, some who have been coming for the whole 34 years.

“We’re proud to have raised huge sums to support the delivery of healthcare across Africa.

“While we’re sad that we have to see the end of Day of Champions, we recognise that change is inevitable and are excited to work on new projects that offer MotoGP fans what we do best; the chance to get the very best out of the sport they love and raise vital funds to support projects that use motorcycles to save lives.”

Day of Champions was an idea first conceived by former Grand Prix riders Randy Mamola and Kenny Roberts, with the idea being to give fans the opportunity to get up close to the riders they idolise, and monetising it to benefit a charity, in this case the aforementioned Riders for Health.

With Day of Champions gone, Two Wheels for Life says it is “talking with [MotoGP rights holder] Dorna to expand our activity at other tracks for 2025 with potential new events to take place,” with the plans for those additional events to be published in “the coming weeks and months”.