Valentino Rossi crash footage revealed from Americana in Tavullia

Valentino Rossi crashed during the Americana race at the annual 100km of Champions flat track event.

Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, 2025 100km dei Campioni. Credit: Instagram/Valentino Rossi..
Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, 2025 100km dei Campioni. Credit: Instagram/Valentino Rossi..

Crash footage has been revealed of Valentino Rossi’s crash in the Americana race at the 100km of Champions flat track event held last weekend.

The footage, taken from Rossi’s helmet-mounted camera and posted to the Italian’s Instagram page, shows Rossi crashed at the final, super-tight left-handed hairpin that ends the ‘double-oval’ layout at the VR46 Motor Ranch on which the Americana race is held.

With Rossi crashing out, HRC MotoGP rider Luca Marini went on to win the knockout-format Americana race on Friday evening.#

Marini then teamed up with half-brother Rossi in the main 100km race on Saturday afternoon, in which the two finished second. 

Lorenzo Baldassarri and Elia Bartolini were third. 

The duo of Diogo Moreira and eight-times Supermoto World Champion Thomas Chareyre won.

The 2025 event was the 10th edition of the 100km of Champions, a flat track race held annually by Rossi at his VR46 Motor Ranch that features some of the most prestigious names in racing.

Present at this year’s edition, alongside Rossi and those others aforementioned, were the likes of three-times World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, 2024 Senior TT winner Davey Todd, two-times World Champion Pedro Acosta, Moto2 World Champions Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli, and Augusto Fernandez, two-time Flat Track World Champion Lasse Kurvinen and former AMA Flat Track Champion Sammy Halbert.

