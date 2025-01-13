Jorge Martin backed for Aprilia MotoGP success by rival ‘without sliver of same talent’

Aleix Espargaro believes Jorge Martin can be successful at Aprilia in MotoGP because he won on it without “a sliver of the talent" champion riders like him have.

Reigning MotoGP world champion Martin moves to the factory Aprilia squad for the coming season having been denied a step to the works Ducati team.

Martin, who beat Francesco Bagnaia to the 2024 crown on a Pramac-run GP24, has already ruled out defending his title in 2025 in his first year on the RS-GP.

But Espargaro, who won three grands prix with Aprilia before retiring at the end of 2024, believes the fact he was able to be competitive on the RS-GP leaves little doubt about Martin’s potential.

“I have always believed that we can fight for the world championship with Aprilia and I say this with the utmost sincerity,” Espargaro, who will serve as a Honda test rider in 2025, said in a DAZN documentary.

“I don’t have even a sliver of the talent that those who have fought for the title possess, and yet I managed to win races with this bike, I have obtained pole positions and set records on many tracks.

“I’m not saying that Jorge will be able to do it this year, but he will certainly be able to have his say.”

Martin tested the RS-GP for the first time last November in Barcelona, with Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola noting at the time that the Spaniard’s feedback was more positive than expected.

He will be joined by Marco Bezzecchi in 2025, while Fabiano Sterlacchini replaces Honda-bound Romano Albesiano as technical director.

Espargaro also warned that Pedro Acosta will be a threat at the front of the field in 2025, even if the Ducati is still “currently much superior to the others”.

“My former team is doing a great job, but KTM can enjoy an incredible star like Pedro.

“So, without a doubt he will be among the title contenders - although the Desmosedici is currently much superior to the others.”