Jorge Martin on Marc Marquez: “I saw the data, you say ‘damn’...”

Jorge Martin admits he was impressed by Marc Marquez’s data last year.

Martin prevailed as MotoGP champion on a factory-spec Ducati, a bike which was a year newer than Marquez’s version.

But in 2025 Marquez returns with a factory Ducati while Martin must defend his title while adapting to the Aprilia.

Martin has considered which of his rivals is the favourite for the 2025 title.

“In the end, the one who has been ahead is Pecco Bagnaia,” he told Marca.

“So, I see Pecco as a favorite, but I'm not going to deceive you, in the end, I saw the data and I have seen things in Marc.

“There are times when you say: 'Damn, the way the bike is running here, it's going very fast'.

“Which is not always the case, there have been a couple of races, especially Thailand and Malaysia, where I don't know why, his bike ran less.

“I've even talked about it with him, but the guy tried and tried and, in the end, he had great races.

“So, I think that with the GP25, there is surely room for improvement, but I think Pecco is at a very difficult level to reach.

“Eleven wins are crazy and, right now, after winning two consecutive titles and being runner-up this year, he is the favorite right now.

“Then, in the end, what is talked about now, it doesn't matter. We'll see what happens…”

Martin has the extremely difficult challenge of fighting against the factory Ducati riders, who are equipped with MotoGP’s best bike.

“I'm not so convinced that I can succeed with Aprilia,” he admitted.

“I am convinced that we are going to give our 100% and I have no expectations, because I have to see that, I have to see how the bike is.

“The bike, [last] year, they finished third in Constructors, it has not been the best bike and, from there, it is about trying to improve.

“I think I can contribute a lot to the new factory, I can contribute [consistency], speed.

“But it is clear, what we have all seen, that there are races [in which they were 15th]. So, there is something.

“We have to see where we are starting from and, from there, that the factory is 100%. I believe that the warmth of the entire factory and the heart that they put into it will help me and we will be able to do beautiful things, for sure.”