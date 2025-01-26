Ducati considered Marc Marquez in 2016 but “were not convinced”

Ducati opted against trying to sign Marc Marquez nine years ago, a MotoGP paddock veteran claims.

In 2016, Marquez wrapped up his third MotoGP championship in his first four seasons in the class.

Ducati, meanwhile, experienced a ninth title-less year which prompted them to spend big on the arrival of Jorge Lorenzo.

At this moment, veteran manager Alberto Vergani insists Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna was not obsessed by recruiting Honda’s Marquez.

“No, because in 2017 he took Lorenzo and not him,” Vergani told GPone.

“Ducati tried in 2016 but they were not convinced.

“However, Gigi remains the absolute No1. He is Ducati’s fortune. When Marc offered himself [at the end of 2023], he couldn’t say no.

“Because Dall’Igna lives off his satisfactions like a true genius does. Gigi and Marc are two geniuses who found each other.

“It was not easy to leave Jorge Martin to go to Aprilia.

“On the eve of the Valencia test, Gigi said: ‘Marc did some inexplicable things with the GP23’.

“Dall’Igna knows bikes well. The Desmosedici is a child of his. This is why Gigi knows the performance of the Ducati perfectly, better than anyone else.

“He X-rayed Marc and opted for him.”

Marquez’s alliance with Ducati’s star man Pecco Bagnaia in the official Ducati garage will be a key storyline for the 2025 season.

The talented pair have MotoGP’s best bike at their disposal.

The champion Martin, meanwhile, must adjust to the Aprilia.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

