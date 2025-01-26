Yamaha warn that Jack Miller must “alter his riding” for the M1

Yamaha boss predicts adaptation of Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller has been handed a warning by Yamaha about adjusting to his new bike.

Miller lost his KTM seat last year and was on the brink of missing out on the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up altogether.

But the Pramac satellite team’s switch from Ducati to Yamaha created a new opportunity, and Miller was handed a lifeline.

But he faces a steeper learning curve than new teammate Miguel Oliveira, according to Yamaha boss Maio Meregalli.

“Definitely we need experience because we have done the last few seasons with two riders, if not one,” Meregalli told GPOne.

“Now we have a new project and we are chasing, the more information we can get, the better.

“In my opinion, Miguel’s riding style suits the M1. While Jack will have to alter his riding style a little bit.

“We only had one best but their comments were quite positive.

“I had a chance to chat to Miguel and he was happy.”

Pramac crowned Jorge Martin as last year’s MotoGP champion, riding a factory-spec Ducati.

Their machinery will change but Pramac can now bring a winning mentality to Yamaha.

“It is an added value,” Meregalli said.

“It probably would have been impossible to find a better structure than theirs, in terms of professionalism, experience, communication.

“We started this relationship with them full throttle and I enjoy working with them. There is enthusiasm.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

