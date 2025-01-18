Yamaha admit big worry over KTM’s financial problems

Yamaha’s MotoGP boss has spoken about his concern over KTM’s money woes.

KTM shocked the motorcycle community by entering into self-administration late last year, with debts of around €1.8 billion.

They have insisted that it won’t impact their racing programme in MotoGP.

“It is neither a good case for them nor a good case for us,” Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli told GPOne.

“What I know comes from what I have read.

“I have a hard time imagining the consequences. They keep denying that the racing will have problems.

“Maybe I have a hard time believing it completely.

“The Japanese are also worried because this situation is not good for anyone. We have never addressed the subject in detail.”

Yamaha have themselves dealt with big problems although theirs remain within the boundaries of racing.

The addition of the Pramac satellite team will buoy Yamaha this season, giving them double the quantity of riders to provide data.

However, the obvious problems at KTM are a problem for their rival manufacturers in MotoGP, none of whom want to see a drop-out similar to Suzuki’s.

KTM are currently acting on a self-imposed 100-point plan to deal with their financial issues while remaining committed to MotoGP.

But they have been unable to halt the rumours linking their star man Pedro Acosta to a move elsewhere.

Ducati are among the many suitors should Acosta look elsewhere.