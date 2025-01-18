Yamaha admit big worry over KTM’s financial problems

“Maybe I have a hard time believing it completely."

KTM
KTM

Yamaha’s MotoGP boss has spoken about his concern over KTM’s money woes.

KTM shocked the motorcycle community by entering into self-administration late last year, with debts of around €1.8 billion.

They have insisted that it won’t impact their racing programme in MotoGP.

“It is neither a good case for them nor a good case for us,” Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli told GPOne.

“What I know comes from what I have read.

“I have a hard time imagining the consequences. They keep denying that the racing will have problems.

“Maybe I have a hard time believing it completely.

“The Japanese are also worried because this situation is not good for anyone. We have never addressed the subject in detail.”

Yamaha have themselves dealt with big problems although theirs remain within the boundaries of racing.

The addition of the Pramac satellite team will buoy Yamaha this season, giving them double the quantity of riders to provide data.

However, the obvious problems at KTM are a problem for their rival manufacturers in MotoGP, none of whom want to see a drop-out similar to Suzuki’s.

KTM are currently acting on a self-imposed 100-point plan to deal with their financial issues while remaining committed to MotoGP.

But they have been unable to halt the rumours linking their star man Pedro Acosta to a move elsewhere.

Ducati are among the many suitors should Acosta look elsewhere.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
31m ago
Yamaha admit big worry over KTM’s financial problems
KTM
F1 Feature
31m ago
Heat rises as F1 team bosses predicted to feel the pinch
Fred Vasseur
WSBK News
2h ago
BMW explain how to deliver a bike which suits Toprak Razgatlioglu’s style
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull choice to backfire as rookie picked out as key struggler in 2025
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Marc Marquez’s fate agreed upon as experts debate 2025 champion
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 Feature
4h ago
First F1 driver to be axed in 2025 is identified from the crowd
Jack Doohan
F1 Feature
7h ago
Glum prediction made for Lewis Hamilton’s hopes against Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
7h ago
Casey Stoner points finger of blame for Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez feud
Casey Stoner
WSBK News
18h ago
FIRST LOOK: Andrea Iannone unveils 2025 WorldSBK Go Eleven Ducati
2025 Go Eleven Ducati. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
20h ago
Yamaha set record straight after cutting ties with Valentino Rossi’s clothing line
Valentino Rossi