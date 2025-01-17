Yamaha set record straight after cutting ties with Valentino Rossi’s clothing line

Yamaha have said goodbye to Valentino Rossi’s clothing line in 2025.

It is a small separation from the MotoGP legend who is synonymous with the motorcycle manufacturer from his heyday.

Until this year, Yamaha’s MotoGP team wore clothing manufactured by Rossi’s VR46 brand.

But this year Yamaha have announced a new deal with Italian brand Macron to make their official clothing.

It was put to Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli that they “seem to be cutting ties with the past”.

But Meregalli told GPOne: “It is a consequence, but not because of the clothing.

“Because the negotiations with the new supplier started much earlier.”

Rossi’s VR46 and Yamaha will also no longer collaborate over the Moto2 team.

Pramac, who are swapping Ducati for Yamaha, will manage the manufacturer’s Moto2 efforts.

“The Moto2 was run by a division of Yamaha that was not the one that was in charge of MotoGP and was then given to VR46,” Meregalli explained.

“Right now there has been a change of gear.

“The MotoGP structure will be running it, and it will be entrusted to Pramac.”

Rossi’s personal association with Yamaha will continue as an official ambassador.

However, his VR46 MotoGP team have strengthened their ties to Ducati.

This year, due to Pramac’s exit into the welcoming arms of Yamaha, VR46 are the beneficiaries.

VR46 will become Ducati’s main satellite team and will, as a result, have one factory-spec bike at their disposal this year.

Fabio di Giannantonio will ride the same machinery as factory riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.