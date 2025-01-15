Aleix Espargaro “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez early in his MotoGP career

Aleix Espargaro admits he “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez in the first years of his MotoGP career owing to the rivalry the latter had with brother Pol Espargaro.

Marquez and Pol Espargaro were fierce rivals in the lower categories of grand prix racing, though this cooled off in MotoGP.

When Espargaro signed for Honda for the 2021 season, there were thoughts tensions could flare again.

However, ongoing injury issues for Marquez and performance struggles for Espargaro during his two-season stint meant the rivalry never renewed.

Speaking in a DAZN documentary about the Espargaro brothers, Aleix branded Marquez as the most talented rider ever in MotoGP - though admitted a strong dislike for him initially.

“When I was little, my idol was Valentino Rossi,” he said.

“I'm older than Marc Marquez. Marc didn't exist, so being able to come and race with Valentino was impressive.

“Marc and I exchanged helmets and I told him that I had suffered and pursued him throughout my career.

“I don't think there has been a more talented rider in the entire championship.

“In the first part of my career, I couldn't even stand him, because he was my brother's kryptonite!”

Pol Espargaro stepped back from racing at the end of 2023 having suffered serious injuries from a crash at the opening round of the campaign, taking on a role as a KTM test rider.

Aleix Espargaro retired from racing at the end of the 2024 season as a three-time grand prix winner. He has joined Honda as a test rider for 2025.

Reflecting on his racing career, Espargaro said: “If I am proud of something it is of not being a hypocrite.

“I have been able to be very faithful to who I am and always show it, the good and the bad.

“I have been like this throughout my sporting career, very temperamental.

“Maybe I'm a bit more hot-blooded. There are moments of tension that are difficult to manage and it's one of my [flaws].

“I've always made the people I get along with best and who I love the most pay for my anger and my rages.

“That trust, for better or worse, has led me to make mistakes and it will always haunt me.”