The MotoGP rookie who is “already looking good”

Trackhouse Racing MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura says Fermin Aldeguer is “already looking good” after his first test, while the reigning Moto2 champion “has to adapt a little bit more”.

Ogura is one of three MotoGP rookies making the step up to the premier class in 2025 alongside Aldeguer at Gresini Ducati and LCR Honda’s Somkiat Chantra.

All three made their on-track debut last November at the post-season test in Barcelona, with Aldeguer the fastest of the bunch at just under four tenths clear of Ogura.

Asked by Crash.net if there was anything he felt his fellow rookies did that would be well-suited to MotoGP, Ogura said following the Trackhouse 2025 launch event: “First of all, it’s always nice to have rider like me, who are rookies, because it means I’m not alone and there are three riders moving up from Moto2.

“So, it’s nice to see. They are good benchmarks.So, it’s always nice to have those kind of riders.

“Fermin was already looking good on a MotoGP bike in Barcelona.

“Somkiat and Ai have to adapt a little bit more, but I think we are all three quite at the same level in the Barcelona test.

“So, we will see. But I hope that we all three will do well.”

Ogura cut a relaxed figure after his first test last November, noting that the speed of a MotoGP bike and the stopping power of the carbon brakes was not a big shock for him.

One unique challenge for rookies in modern MotoGP is adapting to the sprint format, which Ogura says isn’t ideal for newcomers.

“I think especially for us, the style of the weekend, how it goes, from Friday is kind of qualifying already,” he said.

“So, maybe for the rookies we need a little bit more time to adapt and to understand. So, it’s not for us, I guess, but it’s like this.”

Ogura has signed a two-year deal to race for Trackhouse in the premier class and will join Raul Fernandez, who returns for his fourth season in MotoGP.

Trackhouse kicked off MotoGP’s 2025 launch season on Tuesday at its Charlotte base in North Carolina.

The factory Aprilia squad will follow next on 16 January, with Aldeguer launching Gresini’s season on 18 January.