Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia start Day 1 as teammates with handshake
First day as factory Ducati teammates today
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia started their Ducati alliance with a handshake.
The new Ducati Lenovo teammates arrived for “the first day of school”, as the manufacturer jokingly labelled it, on Thursday.
POV: 🚸 First day of school and new teammates 😅@PeccoBagnaia @marcmarquez93 #ForzaDucati #Ducati #DucatiCorse pic.twitter.com/1yLRmrskP5— Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) January 16, 2025
Ducati cheekily posted images of their brand-new rider duo mid-way through the launch of Aprilia’s 2025 MotoGP bike, which featured Jorge Martin unveiling the #1.
Martin was forced to seek pastures new because Ducati chose Marquez for their factory team instead.
Marquez has now arrived for Day 1 of work with the official team, and swiftly came face-to-face with Bagnaia.
They met with a handshake but it won’t quell expectations of their rivalry for the new season.
As great as Marquez and Bagnaia are as a rider duo, Ducati might face an uphill battle to keep both men happy.
They will both have their eye on ripping away Martin’s championship - and could get in each other’s way.
The relationship inside the box will come under scrutiny, in a way that it never has when Bagnaia teamed with Enea Bastianini.
Marquez represents somewhat of a change in philosophy from Ducati’s usual plan to promote young talent from within.
But his genius on Gresini’s year-old machine last season convinced their bosses to pick him.
Marquez and Bagnaia (and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio) will ride the GP25, the factory-spec Ducati which will be the best machine on the MotoGP grid this year.
How long can the handshake between Marquez and Bagnaia last before things get tetchy?