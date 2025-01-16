Jorge Martin on Aprilia MotoGP relationship: “I will kill for them”

2024 MotoGP champion opens up on new surroundings

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says the feeling of acceptance by Aprilia has been instant and is “like my family”, joking “I will kill for them”.

Martin was due to join the factory Ducati squad in 2025 before it made a U-turn on this decision to promote Marc Marquez instead.

Aprilia was able to secure Martin’s signature after last year’s Italian Grand Prix, with the Spaniard going on to win the title on a Pramac-run Ducati.

Read more: The risky game Jorge Martin is playing with MotoGP number choice

On Thursday at its 2025 season launch, Martin revealed he will race with the #1 plate on his RS-GP.

Speaking to the media, including Crash.net, afterwards, Martin offered some insight into the relationship he has with Aprilia already.

“It’s great,” he said.

“It’s so, so good. Everyone wants to be valued, so when I arrived in the factory and saw all the people were so emotional with me and Marco [Bezzecchi] also, I think both of us arriving there was crazy.

“I feel already the love from the factory to us, I also feel already like it’s my family, I will kill for them.

“This is so, so important. I never felt this before in my life in a factory in other brands I rode for. I’m so happy and I think it’s a big motivation for all of us.”

He added: “The first day [on the bike in the Barcelona test] was great.

“I think, already testing I felt a lot of support from the people, who were really interested in my comments.

“But I think, for sure I need to adapt a bit to their style of work and maybe they need to take some positives from my style of work because it was quite different.

“I feel that working with Aleix [Espargaro] was maybe much different than working with me in terms of how I ride, or how I do the runs.

“So, it’s different. But then I saw they were really, really methodical to analyse after the test.

“I remember in Pramac, I was working and was giving my comments, but when I finished, I was finished.

“But here, we still have like two hours meeting to try to understand the priorities, where to go, my priorities.

“And actually I feel like they will work on my priorities. So, that’s really important. That’s why I wanted to be a factory rider, and now finally I feel that support.”

Quotes provided by Crash Journalist Alex Whitworth

At the end of last year, Martin opened up on working with a sports psychologist after suffering with his mental health following his 2023 title loss.

He revealed that he’d lost the motivation to race when the 2024 pre-season began, but says he is now in a much different place as world champion.

“Yeah, for sure it’s very different compared to one year ago,” he noted.

“Exactly one year ago I was going through one of the worst moments of my life, actually.

“So, I’m happy about this because I feel great. I feel last season, well for the past two years maybe I wasn’t motivated to race.

“I was racing and I was training because I’m really disciplined. So, I was moved by discipline because I have made a lot of sacrifices to do my job.

“But now I feel really motivated and I keep this discipline because I had a bit of fear that after winning that maybe [I would think] ‘Ok, you won already, so just enjoy’.

“But for me it’s not like this. I hope it’s the beginning of something big.

“I think I’m training better than ever and doing things in a good way, and understanding why I do certain things.

“I feel great, I feel experience is helping me and also this break keeps me really motivated. I’m really looking forward to start.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Aston Martin respond to claim about £1 billion pursuit of Max Verstappen
Verstappen, Alonso
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin on Aprilia MotoGP relationship: “I will kill for them”
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia start Day 1 as teammates with handshake
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Nico Rosberg casts early Max Verstappen F1 retirement verdict
Nico Rosberg quit F1 days after winning his first world title
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia says MotoGP must heed “warning from KTM’s situation”
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff claims he ‘never planned’ to sign Max Verstappen at Mercedes for 2025
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
One F1 driver named as surprise pick to lose race seat
Yuki Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of 2025
MotoGP News
4h ago
Aprilia prepares ten RS-GPs for the Sepang MotoGP test
2025 Aprilia launch: Bonora, Bezzecchi, Rivola, Martin, Sterlacchini
F1 Feature
5h ago
Which of these five axed F1 drivers has the best chance of returning?
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
Opinion: The risky game Jorge Martin is playing with MotoGP number choice
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 launch