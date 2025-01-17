WATCH LIVE: Gresini Racing unveils 2025 MotoGP livery

The Gresini Racing team will launch its 2025 MotoGP season on Saturday 18 January at the iconic Imola circuit in Italy with Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer.

The 2025 campaign will be Gresini's fourth after returning to being a truly independent outfit, having run Aprilia's factory entry from 2015 to 2021.

Entering its fourth year as a Ducati satellite, Gresini welcomes back Alex Marquez for a third season and will partner him with rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Aldeguer steps up from Moto2 having signed a deal directly with Ducati at the start of last year. The 19-year-old finished fifth last year in the Moto2 standings and is one of three new faces on the grid in 2025.

Since partnering with Ducati, Gresini has scored grands prix victories every year, first with Enea Bastianini, then Fabio Di Giannantonio and latterly Marc Marquez in 2024.

After a strong first year with Gresini on the Ducati in 2022, Alex Marquez struggled to replicate that form on the difficult GP23, managing just a single podium and ending the year eighth in the standings.

Both Marquez and Aldeguer will ride GP24s this season.

The Gresini launch event begins at 5:15pm GMT.