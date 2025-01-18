Gresini pulls wraps off 2025 MotoGP livery at Imola

The Gresini Ducati squad has unveiled its new livery for the 2025 MotoGP season at an event at the iconic Imola circuit on Saturday.

The 2025 campaign marks the fourth for Gresini since it returned to being a true independent team, having run Aprilia’s factory effort between 2015 and the end of 2021.

In its launch event at Imola, the team revealed a tweaked livery for 2025 featuring less red than last year's colour scheme.

Continuing with Ducati machinery, Gresini will field a line-up of Alex Marquez and rookie rider Fermin Aldeguer this season.

Marquez returns for his third campaign with the squad, with whom he has enjoyed sprint victories and grand prix podium success.

After a strong first year with the team in 2023, Marquez struggled to replicate that form on the GP23 last season and came away with just one podium. He ended the year eighth in the standings.

Aldeguer steps up from Moto2 having signed a deal directly with Ducati at the beginning of last year, taking Marc Marquez's place at Gresini.

That came after a breakout second year in the intermediate class, in which he won five grands prix and surged to third in the championship.

But last year proved tricky for Aldeguer, who won three times but finished fifth in the standings in what was an inconsistent campaign on the MT Helmets-run Boscoscuro chassis.

Both Marquez and Aldeguer will race with GP24s this year, the bike which Jorge Martin won the championship on last season with Pramac.

Aldeguer made his debut on the bike at the post-season Barcelona test last November, in which he finished as top rookie on the timesheets.

The 19-year-old is one of three new names on the grid in 2025 alongside former Moto2 team-mate and reigning champion Ai Ogura at Trackhouse, and double grand prix winner Somkiat Chantra at LCR.

Gresini is the third team to have unveiled its livery ahead of the 2025 campaign, with Trackhouse kicking off launch season last Tuesday.

The factory Aprilia squad followed last Thursday, with Jorge Martin revealing he’ll race with the #1 plate on his RS-GP this year.

The factory Ducati squad will be the next team to launch its 2025 on Monday 20 January with Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in Italy.