Alex Marquez on hunt for first MotoGP win in 2025: “I think we have a lot of chances”

Alex Marquez believes he has “a lot of chances” to score a first MotoGP grand prix victory in the 2025 season with Gresini Ducati.

The younger Marquez brother is entering his third year with the Gresini squad, having enjoyed sprint victories and podium success across the previous two seasons.

But, after five years in MotoGP, Marquez is still without a grand prix victory - with his chances dented last year by the GP23 proving to be a bigger step behind the factory Ducatis than anticipated.

Switching to the GP24 for this season, Marquez - who topped the Barcelona test in November on that bike - is optimistic of his chances at finally getting to the top step of the podium in the premier class.

“I think we have a lot of chances to make it,” he said following the launch of Gresini’s 2025 livery at Imola.

“But first of all we need to work in a good way, we need to make things in a good way like in the last part of the season, especially the last two races and the test in Montmelo, where we worked with no stress, just making our things and looking at our garage.

“We did a really good performance there. We’re a small team but we have the mentality, all what we need to be in front.

“So we will try our best, try to start in the best way in the beginning and in the first four races we’ll see where we are and what is our level.”

Having spent the 2024 season with his brother Marc Marquez - and shared the German GP podium with him - Alex Marquez will be joined by rookie rider Fermin Aldeguer this year.

Marquez says the “fresh air from Moto2” that Aldeguer will bring will only proved to be a good thing for Gresini.

“From the first moment that they confirmed Fermin to come to join us, I want to see the new generation - the new mentality, how fast he is, and for sure he will have a big career in MotoGP and he has many years in front of him,” he added.

“But it’s nice to have fresh air from Moto2, that when they come to MotoGP they have many good things from Moto2.

“So, to take also that potential, and I think we will have a good things inside the box and we can work really deep together to find the best solutions.”