Alex Marquez on hunt for first MotoGP win in 2025: “I think we have a lot of chances”

Gresini rider previews 2025 at team launch

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
© Crash

Alex Marquez believes he has “a lot of chances” to score a first MotoGP grand prix victory in the 2025 season with Gresini Ducati.

The younger Marquez brother is entering his third year with the Gresini squad, having enjoyed sprint victories and podium success across the previous two seasons.

But, after five years in MotoGP, Marquez is still without a grand prix victory - with his chances dented last year by the GP23 proving to be a bigger step behind the factory Ducatis than anticipated.

Switching to the GP24 for this season, Marquez - who topped the Barcelona test in November on that bike - is optimistic of his chances at finally getting to the top step of the podium in the premier class.

“I think we have a lot of chances to make it,” he said following the launch of Gresini’s 2025 livery at Imola.

“But first of all we need to work in a good way, we need to make things in a good way like in the last part of the season, especially the last two races and the test in Montmelo, where we worked with no stress, just making our things and looking at our garage.

“We did a really good performance there. We’re a small team but we have the mentality, all what we need to be in front.

“So we will try our best, try to start in the best way in the beginning and in the first four races we’ll see where we are and what is our level.”

Having spent the 2024 season with his brother Marc Marquez - and shared the German GP podium with him - Alex Marquez will be joined by rookie rider Fermin Aldeguer this year.

Marquez says the “fresh air from Moto2” that Aldeguer will bring will only proved to be a good thing for Gresini.

“From the first moment that they confirmed Fermin to come to join us, I want to see the new generation - the new mentality, how fast he is, and for sure he will have a big career in MotoGP and he has many years in front of him,” he added.

“But it’s nice to have fresh air from Moto2, that when they come to MotoGP they have many good things from Moto2.

“So, to take also that potential, and I think we will have a good things inside the box and we can work really deep together to find the best solutions.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
20m ago
Alex Marquez on hunt for first MotoGP win in 2025: “I think we have a lot of chances”
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
53m ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 launch
F1 Feature
2h ago
McLaren and Red Bull dealt a blow as experts pick F1 2025's fastest car
Red Bull
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gresini pulls wraps off 2025 MotoGP livery at Imola
Gresini Racing MotoGP 2025 livery
F1 Feature
4h ago
F1 teammates bust-up? Volatility predicted in 2025 garages
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
“People inside Ducati didn’t believe”, but with Marc Marquez “it’s different”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
6h ago
Yamaha admit big worry over KTM’s financial problems
KTM
F1 Feature
6h ago
Heat rises as F1 team bosses predicted to feel the pinch
Fred Vasseur
WSBK News
8h ago
BMW explain how to deliver a bike which suits Toprak Razgatlioglu’s style
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
8h ago
Red Bull choice to backfire as rookie picked out as key struggler in 2025
Isack Hadjar