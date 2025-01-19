WATCH LIVE: Marc Marquez launches first MotoGP season as factory Ducati rider

The factory Ducati squad will launch its 2025 MotoGP season on Monday 20 January in Italy, marking Marc Marquez's first event in official colours for the brand. 

Ducati will holds its traditional launch event in Italy's Madonna di Campiglio ski resort on Monday, where it will unveil its factory colours for the coming MotoGP season. 

Though the marque won the world championship last season courtesy of Pramac's Jorge Martin in what was Ducati's most dominant campaign ever in the premier class - with it winning 19 of 20 grands prix  - the factory team came up second-best with Francesco Bagnaia. 

While it had planned originally to promote Martin to its factory squad, Marc Marquez's refusal to take a works bike at Pramac forced Ducati management into a U-turn to give the eight-time world champion the nod instead. 

Martin will race for Aprilia instead in 2025, with the Spaniard unveiling its livery at an event in Milan last week. 

The 2025 season will mark Marquez's return to being a factory rider, having spent 2024 with the satellite Gresini Ducati squad after he elected to quit the works Honda team. 

He will join double MotoGP world champion Bagnaia in what is expected to be the line-up to beat in 2025. 

Marquez made his debut with the team in the post-season Barcelona test last November, though rode without any sponsorship on his bike or leathers.

Ducati's launch event begins at 10am GMT. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

