The key weapon Gresini has given its MotoGP rookie to help him flourish

Gresini team boss Michele Masini talks about MotoGP rookie Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
© Crash

Gresini’s sporting director reckons the team has given Fermin Aldeguer “the best crew chief” in Frankie Carchedi that a MotoGP rookie can have for their first year.

Aldeguer, 19, steps up to the MotoGP class this season with Gresini after agreeing a deal with Ducati at the beginning of last year.

Having impressed in his time in Moto2, in which he won eight grands prix over the last two seasons, Aldeguer grabbed headlines in his first test of the Ducati in Barcelona last November when he finished as top rookie.

He will be paired with Carchedi as his crew chief, who worked with Marc Marquez last year and was world champion with Joan Mir in 2020 at Suzuki.

Speaking at Gresini’s launch event for the 2025 season on Saturday, Masini has set Aldeguer the target of winning the rookie of the year title.

“For sure, last year there is always ups and downs, but I think he has the speed, he has the talent,” he said.

“And for sure, I’m a bit impressed also with his first test in Barcelona because with used tyres he made some good laps.

“But I think we will enjoy the first year with a rookie, because it’s a completely different challenge between Alex and Fermin for us.

“But we are ready and I think we have the best crew chief to grow up a rookie. And also to be rookie of the year, it will be only the first target.”

In an exclusive interview with the Crash MotoGP Podcast, Carchedi revealed that Aldeguer was already able to take a “scary” step forward in braking during his first test.

Aldeguer will be on track for the Sepang shakedown at the end of the month ahead of the first official pre-season test.

Looking ahead to this, the Spaniard says there is no sense in focusing much on lap times and simply has to “enjoy” the experience of learning how to ride a MotoGP bike.  

“I thought a lot during this [winter] because the first test was very positive, because I felt very good from the start,” he said.

“But I have some things to learn. I tried this winter and now in Malaysia I have to stay focused, work in the good way, work with calm, don’t look at the times, the positions, and only enjoy and learn lap by lap.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
32m ago
Crucial person at Ferrari identified as Lewis Hamilton arrives in Italy
Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
32m ago
In Italy, they say Valentino Rossi wants Pedro Acosta at VR46 quickly
Acosta and Rossi
MotoGP News
2h ago
The key weapon Gresini has given its MotoGP rookie to help him flourish
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Sergio Perez’s father backs him for shock move outside of F1
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: 2027? ‘Less technical devices, more difference a rider can make’
Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona test

More News

WSBK News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu identifies key title rival for WSBK 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
4h ago
Gianpiero Lambiase feted for “no hierarchy” feisty bust-ups with Max Verstappen
Gianpiero Lambiase
F1 News
6h ago
McLaren’s F1 team orders stance set to be ‘refreshed’
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini provides rare positivity amid KTM money woes
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 Feature
9h ago
The earth-shattering, unexpected F1 storyline of 2025 predicted
Max Verstappen