Astonishment at Aprilia as newcomer Jorge Martin gives rousing leadership speech

If there is any downside to Jorge Martin’s accolade as the first Independent world champion of the ‘MotoGP’ era it's that he’s untested as far as being a factory leader.

He now steps into that role by joining Aprilia’s official team for 2025.

The Spaniard spent his four previous MotoGP seasons at the satellite Pramac team, where he contributed to the Desmosedici’s development - riding a factory-spec bike - but certainly wasn’t the focal point for the factory’s efforts.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has no doubt that, as the reigning world champion, Martin is ready to lead the RS-GP project.

“Jorge wants to be a leader, and he understands that being the world champion he is already a leader,” Rivola said.

“We will see in the tough times, but his approach is the one of someone who fights a lot and has worked a lot to be here in this position. I think he knows he cannot waste all of that. I think he is a good leader.

“I also appreciate a lot of what Marco [Bezzecchi, team-mate] said, that he has a very good reference [in Martin]. Because I’m sure in his mind Marco cannot wait to beat him!”

“I was a bit astonished”

New Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini, who worked with Martin earlier in his career at Ducati, admitted he was “astonished” by the 26-year-old’s inspiring speech at the end of his debut Aprilia test at Barcelona last November.

“I saw that immediately in Barcelona on Monday [after winning the title] that he was already a combination between a champion and a leader.

“Then, at the end of the test, he gathered all the people after the technical meeting and made a speech.

“I was a bit astonished: Is this a first minister or a rider! In terms of the motivation and the message, he was delivering.

“So chapeaux, because in the end, he is still only 26.

“He is already a leader, clearly. And probably the last step he did was [winning the title] on Sunday in Barcelona.”

Martin will ride with the #1 plate on his Aprilia RS-GP for the first time at the Official Sepang MotoGP test from February 5-7.

Quotes provided by Crash.net Journalist Alex Whitworth.