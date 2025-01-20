MotoAmerica star provides update from hospital after “big and weird” face-plant crash

Sean Dylan Kelly, the former Moto2 racer and MotoAmerica Superbike race winner, has been hospitalised after a crash during training.

Kelly, who won his first MotoAmerica Superbike race at the Circuit of the Americas last year while riding for the TopPro BMW team, was riding his supermoto bike when he crashed last Thursday.

The American was put in a neck brace and taken to hospital, and shared the following details in an Instagram post on Sunday (19 January).

“I had a big (and weird) face-plant crash on my supermoto on Thursday. It left me pretty confused.

“Luckily I had amazing people with me and it made everything come to me slowly but surely.

“I’m all good, I’m gonna need to take it easy for a few more days now, time to focus on other things, I think I’ve been riding enough.”

Kelly moved to Moto2 in 2022, following his title success in the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport class, achieving a best result of 11th in that year’s Thai Grand Prix.

An injury in the middle of 2023 saw him miss four races in a row, and eventually led to his mid-season departure from the American Racing team he’d gone to the Grand Prix paddock with.

Kelly returned with the Forward team at the San Marino Grand Prix but scored only one point (in Indonesia) in the remaining races of 2023, and returned to the US in 2024 with the aforementioned TopPro BMW team where he finished fourth in the Superbike class.