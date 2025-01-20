Unexpected F1 ally tipped to help Lewis Hamilton invest in MotoGP

Fresh twist in Lewis Hamilton's reported interest in MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Outgoing Sauber Formula 1 team representative and managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been linked to Lewis Hamilton’s bid to invest in a MotoGP team.

Hamilton has been linked to potential investment in a MotoGP team for almost a year in the wake of F1 owner Liberty Media’s acquisition of Dorna Sports last spring.

While rumours of a Gresini buyout proved untrue, former Liberty CEO Greg Maffei confirmed that Hamilton reached out to express interest in getting involved with a MotoGP team under its new ownership.

Then in December, in an interview with Speedweek, KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer revealed that “concrete talks” had been held with Hamilton’s management about him investing in the cash-strapped Austrian race team.

KTM is currently in the midst of a financial crisis and faces an uncertain future in MotoGP, though the noise around Hamilton getting involved in the team has gone quiet of late.

While the seven-time F1 world champion’s plans to get involved in MotoGP remain unclear at this point, reports from Gazzetta dello Sport claim his hopes could be bolstered by help from Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Alunni Bravi recently announced he would be leaving his role with the Sauber F1 team, having spent seven years with the Swiss squad in various roles.

His future is unclear as he embarks on new challenges following his time with Sauber.

He has no clear ties to Hamilton nor MotoGP, so where he could potentially fit into the picture in Hamilton investing in a team is uncertain.

However, any ambitions that Hamilton may have in investing in a MotoGP team will be on hold until Liberty Media’s acquisition of the series clears an EU probe.

While Liberty and Dorna had been confident that the deal - worth €4.2 billion - could be closed by the end of last year, the European Commission’s anti-competitions board have elected to probe it further out of fears of a monopoly on television broadcasting rights.

Liberty currently owns F1, Formula 2 and Formula 3, while a sister company owns Formula E. Should Liberty’s takeover of Dorna come to pass, it would also own the rights to MotoGP and World Superbikes, as well as all Dorna-associated championships.

The EU probe could delay the acquisition until May if it gains regulatory approval.

Hamilton, who joins Ferrari this season, already has a sporting ownership portfolio after buying into the Denver Broncos NFL team in North America a few years ago.

He also owned a team in the Extreme E off-road championship for electric SUVs. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Unexpected F1 ally tipped to help Lewis Hamilton invest in MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
28m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Marc Marquez? “I’ll be the gentleman”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez 2025 Ducati launch
F1 News
33m ago
Max Verstappen now owns luxury £10m yacht
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
BMW “have to work hard” to defend WorldSBK title
BMW WorldSBK team launc 2025. Credit: BMW.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna has his say on Jorge Martin taking the #1 to Aprilia
Gigi Dall'Igna

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton marks “new era” at Ferrari with iconic Maranello shot
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Williams expect ‘no politics’ between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez vows to be a team player: “It’s not who wins, but it’s the team…”
Marc Marquez, 2025 Ducati launch
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Why fallout is inevitable in Ducati’s MotoGP superteam
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Images of Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari emerge
Lewis Hamilton has made his first visit to Ferrari's F1 base