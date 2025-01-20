Marc Marquez "keeping cards close to his chest" after Ducati reveal

Podcast reaction to Ducati's 2025 unveiling

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

The factory Ducati squad officially unveiled its 2025 MotoGP livery at an event in Italy with Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati comes into the new season looking to cement its dominance, having won 19 of 20 grands prix last year on its way to riders’ and constructors’ titles, and the teams’ title with Pramac.

At its factory squad, Ducati has assembled one of MotoGP’s most formidable line-ups as it pairs double world champion Francesco Bagnaia with six-time premier class title winner Marc Marquez.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST HERE

While everything remained cordial through the launch, there is still an overarching sense that tensions will eventually boil between the pair.

“It’s difficult for Ducati, I think, to predict what they would like to happen and what’s going to happen,” Crash.net's Social Media Manager and podcast host Jordan Moreland said.

“There’s something for me about Marquez keeping his cards close to his chest again.

“He didn’t really give anything away. When he was speaking to the press, he even got asked ‘is this the biggest year of your career so far?’ And he was like ‘no, 2024 was because it was the comeback’.

“You just sense that he’s really ready for this because he’s said about keeping one eye on the title from round one, and he hasn’t said it really since 2020. This is a different Marquez. He’s going back to the old ways, I can sense.”

Crash Senior Journalist Lewis Duncan echoed Moreland’s thoughts, adding: “It’s the first time we’ve heard Marc since he signed for the factory Ducati team that he is actually thinking about the championship, because up to this point he’s spoken about needing to get the team up front first, Pecco’s going to be the number one, he’s the reference.

“It’s the first time we’ve heard openly - and within earshot of Pecco Bagnaia as well - that the expectation is to fight for the world championship from the first race.

“That’s interesting. We’re starting to very steadily see that switch from Marc.

“He’s had that year on the Gresini bike, he’s won races, he’s back to where he was. He very nearly beat Bagnaia on an inferior Ducati [at Jerez].

“And I think this is when those flashpoints between the two of them will get put into further focus this year.”

One potential plot point for the 2025 season will be how involved Marquez’s arch rival Valentino Rossi gets involved off-track in a title battle between the Ducati pair.

Rossi was critical of Ducati’s decision to promote Marquez last year, reigniting a feud that neither Marquez - nor Bagnaia - have shown much interest in dignifying at this stage.

Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren reckons: “We’ve seen it from Marquez where he sort of doesn’t respond to the comments, because he was asked about the interview and comments and he just sort of laughed it off.

“He doesn’t get involved. It will be the context of them, if those comments come out could Marquez see it as ‘oh, well Rossi is worried about Bagnaia and that’s why he’s speaking’.

“In that way, for Marquez, he will see it as a bit of a boost - ‘they’re saying this because they know they are in trouble against me’. I think it will also almost make Pecco look in a stronger position if he stays out of it as long as he can. As we know, Pecco likes to do his talking on the race track. So, if it does come up it’s just going to add another dimension to it.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Marc Marquez "keeping cards close to his chest" after Ducati reveal
Marc Marquez
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop wins top prize at Irish Motorbike Awards
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
4h ago
Racing Bulls cheekily mock Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari
Racing Bulls mocked Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari on social media
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Exclusive: Inside Valentino Rossi’s chase for his long-awaited 10th world title
Valentino Rossi, WRT BMW, WEC 2024
MotoGP News
4h ago
MotoAmerica star provides update from hospital after “big and weird” face-plant crash
Sean Dylan Kelly. Credit: Instagram/Sean Dylan Kelly.

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Unexpected F1 ally tipped to help Lewis Hamilton invest in MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Marc Marquez? “I’ll be the gentleman”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez 2025 Ducati launch
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen now owns luxury £10m yacht
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
7h ago
BMW “have to work hard” to defend WorldSBK title
BMW WorldSBK team launc 2025. Credit: BMW.
MotoGP News
7h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna has his say on Jorge Martin taking the #1 to Aprilia
Gigi Dall'Igna